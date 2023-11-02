Joe Mazzulla turns his attention to the Celtics bench and it pays off

A lineup that included returning regulars Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet appeared disconnected and discombobulated. Over 12 minutes, the group committed eight turnovers, made 25 percent of its shots, did not attempt a free throw and was outscored by 14 points.

With Boston leading, 108-75, coach Joe Mazzulla turned to his bench to close out a breezy win. Most other coaches probably would have gone to their backups even sooner. Regardless, Boston’s regulars played heavy minutes in season-opening wins over the Knicks and Heat, so this was a good opportunity for a respite. But it did not go smoothly.

On Monday night the Celtics’ starters pulverized the Wizards so thoroughly over the first three quarters that their services were no longer needed during the fourth.

The starters had spotted the backups such a big advantage that Mazzulla never had to reverse course, but there probably were moments when he considered the possibility.

So on Tuesday, with his team 3-0, Mazzulla organized a film session for backups only. And he was the one in the room, running the show.

“It was cool to get the opportunity, for the head coach to take the time out to want to work with us and want us to be so attentive to the details, even down to whoever may be the last person on the bench,” forward Lamar Stevens said. “It’s just the way the Celtics play, who we are, and it’s just our identity, 1-15, so I think it’s just a great representation of who he is and who we’re trying to be.”

As the grisly footage rolled, Mazzulla’s message was simple. He talked about the importance of taking care of the ball, rebounding, avoiding fouls and playing stout defense. He said shots would eventually go in when those other areas were up to the team’s standards.

It was slightly unusual for Mazzulla to condense a film study group, but in a way it was also a return to his roots. During his years as a Celtics assistant he primarily worked with backups, and he relished opportunities to pore over clips with them to find hidden edges.

When Mazzulla was named head coach so suddenly last year following the suspension of Ime Udoka, he realized there was so much to juggle, and so little time. So his work with the reserves, naturally, was reduced a bit. But he was aware of how he handled that dynamic and vowed to be more present this year.

“[Working with the backups] was one of my favorite things to do,” Mazzulla said. “That unit has a hard job, because everything is up in the air. They don’t know when they’re playing, when they’re getting their shots, who they’re playing against. Is it in a lead or is it in a deficit? Is it in meaningful minutes or ones that just don’t really matter? So they have a really hard job, and I think the more we can be on the same page about their value regardless of what’s going on, I think it’s important for our team.”

Boston’s coaches were pleased the reserves got a chance at redemption so quickly. On Wednesday night, the starters were once again removed early after staking the team to a massive lead. But this time, the next line did not stumble.

Over 12 minutes the backups committed just one turnover, held an 11-7 rebounding edge, shot 63 percent from the field and 6 for 6 from the foul line, and outscored the Pacers, 46-33.

“I just thought we played with more of a sense of purpose, and they managed the game in that way,” Mazzulla said. “And there’s certain things that you can do to put yourself in a better situation in those. It’s defend without fouling, it’s limiting them to one shot, it’s not giving up transition. Those are the three things that they didn’t do in the Washington game and those are the three things that they did a great job of taking away [against the Pacers].”

At Thursday’s practice, with the mood light and confidence swelling, Mazzulla reminded the team of the grueling upcoming stretch. The Celtics will play 14 games over 25 days, including a pair of back-to-back sets. There will be November nights in which stars either rest or have their workloads reduced.

“And we’ve just got to have everybody ready,” Mazzulla said. “[The reserves] take a lot of pride in their role in that.”





