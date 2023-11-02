Maple Leafs at Bruins: Boston’s lineup takes on a new look with Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk out

It’s early in the season, but the Bruins already have a bit of a new look.
Charlie McAvoy is out for Thursday’s game to serve the first of a four-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head during Monday’s win over Florida. Matt Grzelcyk is sidelined with an upper-body injury also sustained in that game, leaving the Bruins without two of their top defensemen. Derek Forbort is questionable with a lower-body injury, and Jakub Lauko is on injured reserve after suffering a facial fracture from an errant skate blade on Oct. 24.
Mason Lohrei, Ian Mitchell, and Parker Wotherspoon earned call-ups from Providence to fill in the gaps on the varsity roster ahead of Thursday’s contest against the Maple Leafs.
Advertisement
Puck drops on Causeway Street at 7:30 p.m. Here’s your preview.
Maple Leafs at Bruins
When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: Hulu, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -115. Over/under: 6.0.
Maple Leafs
Season record: 5-3-1. vs. spread: 3-6. Over/under: 2-6, 1 push
Last 10 games: 5-4-1. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 2-7, 1 push
Bruins
Season record: 8-0-1. vs. spread: 6-3. Over/under: 2-7
Last 10 games: 8-1-1. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 3-7
Team statistics
Goals scored: Toronto 29, Boston 29
Goals allowed: Toronto 28, Boston 14
Power play: Toronto 31.3%, Boston 16.7%
Penalty minutes: Toronto 91, Boston 97
Penalty kill: Toronto 74.2%, Boston 97.3%
Faceoffs won: Toronto 51.5%, Boston 49.3%
Stat of the day: David Pastrnak (8 goals, 14 points, plus-9 rating) was named the NHL’s third star for October. Pastrnak entered November leading the NHL in even-strength goals (7) and points (10).
Notes: Despite major roster turnover, the Bruins have still managed to log 17 out of a possible 18 points in the standings. Pavel Zacha’s overtime goal Monday was the difference in a comeback win. ... Boston continues a four-game Atlantic Division run against Toronto, which heads right back to the road following Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to Los Angeles in its first game following a 3-1-1 road trip. ... The Maple Leafs already have posted a pair of multi-goal comeback wins this season, but a 3-0 deficit after two periods and Joseph Woll’s season-high four goals allowed were too much to overcome in their last outing. ... Woll, a Boston College product, has won 11 of his first 15 career starts with Toronto. ... The Leafs will be without defenseman Jake McCabe (groin) in Boston. ... Toronto forward William Nylander set a Maple Leafs record with points in each of his first nine games.
Advertisement
Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.