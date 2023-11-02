Maple Leafs at Bruins: Boston’s lineup takes on a new look with Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk out

It’s early in the season, but the Bruins already have a bit of a new look.

Charlie McAvoy is out for Thursday’s game to serve the first of a four-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head during Monday’s win over Florida. Matt Grzelcyk is sidelined with an upper-body injury also sustained in that game, leaving the Bruins without two of their top defensemen. Derek Forbort is questionable with a lower-body injury, and Jakub Lauko is on injured reserve after suffering a facial fracture from an errant skate blade on Oct. 24.

Mason Lohrei, Ian Mitchell, and Parker Wotherspoon earned call-ups from Providence to fill in the gaps on the varsity roster ahead of Thursday’s contest against the Maple Leafs.