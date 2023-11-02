Mason Lohrei the latest newbie making his debut in the Spoked-B jersey

Newcomers Matt Poitras and Johnny Beecher shaped themselves into regular contributors at forward across their nine games in October. And now the towering Lohrei, after only a 12-game primer with AHL Providence, could be here to stay, too.

Less than a month into the 2023-24 season the new kids on the block, all starry-eyed and eager to impress, have been deployed as essential personnel.

The conveyor belt of hope and promise dropped Mason Lohrei onto the Bruins’ Causeway Street doorstep Thursday night, the strapping young blueliner the third new-B this season to make his NHL debut in a Black-and-Gold uniform.

Lohrei logged Game No. 1 on his NHL resume with the Leafs in town, playing on the left side of a No. 2 pairing aside veteran Brandon Carlo.

Advertisement

“Every time a kid comes in … like Poitras, he’s 19, and I came in at the same age …,” mused veteran center Pavel Zacha. “You always feel so special to play in this league, and you see them and think, ‘Oh, I’ve been here eight seasons now, time flies … everyone gets excited to play.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The vibe around the kids, noted Zacha, resonates even in off-day workouts. There is no same old, same old during the workaday regular season when the kid standing next to the vet is seeing an old drill through new eyes.

Or if the newbie new-B wearing the yellow practice sweater, the kid who used to fire the pucks in his driveway while pretending to be Brad Marchand, is suddenly standing next to the L’il Ball O’Hate himself. It wasn’t all that long ago, Marchand can tell them, he was the little kid in Halifax, Nova Scotia, firing pucks on his off foot, because, well, that’s how Joe Sakic shot pucks. He wanted to be just like the Hall of Famer.

“It’s like fresh air coming by,” added Zacha. “These younger guys are super excited to practice, just to play, just to work out. I think everyone looks back a little and thinks, ‘Oh, wow, we are lucky to play in this league.’ You sometimes forget, it’s a lot of games and a lot of preparation — the grind of it — and you think, ‘Oh, we’re lucky, we should enjoy this.’

Advertisement

“Work hard, of course, but enjoy it, because it doesn’t last forever.”

Lohrei, Beecher and Poitras, whose entry-level contract officially locked in Thursday with NHL career game No. 10, brought to three the number of kids who’ve made their NHL debuts this season with the Bruins. It’s the most here since seven first-time NHL’ers suited up in 2018-19, the season the Bruins made it to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. In 2017-18, five kids played their first NHL games here.

No telling, of course, what any of it portends.

Of those 12 kids in those two aforementioned seasons, only Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic and Charlie McAvoy (currently suspended) remain here as roster fixtures. Connor Clilfton (Buffalo), Ryan Donato (Chicago), and Jeremy Lauzon (Nashville) are also regulars, but in other NHL cities.

Karson Kuhlman, Jakub Zboril, and Anders Bjork all are trying to climb their way back this season via the AHL. Urho Vaakanainen is a spare blueliner with the Anaheim Ducks. Zach Senyshyn is playing in Germany. Colby Cave, who played his first three NHL games with the 2017-18 roster, succumbed to a brain hemorrhage in April 2020.

Advertisement

In his four preseason games this autumn, Lohrei looked capable of stepping directly into the Boston roster for the season opener. In the four tests, he logged a heavy workload — averaging 23:18 of ice time — and picked up a goal and assist.

Unlike many new arrivals, he also was clearly eager to shoot. That’s a trait that coach Jim Montgomery appreciates, especially this season with a roster looking for new offensive streams following the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

If anyone’s asking the coach if they should shoot, Montgomery’s ready answer is, “Be my guest.”

“I hope so,” said Montgomery when asked if Lohrei, selected No. 58 overall in the 2020 draft, brought a shot-ready mentality into the night. “Because we need ‘shot-ready’ more from them … especially when we go low to high [with passes] to our shot-side defenseman.

“It’s something we’ve been encouraging. It’s still a work in progress as far as how well we’re doing it.”

Montgomery noted that he felt injured blueliner Matt Grzelcyk, now just starting a stint on long-term injured reserve, has been the club’s most shot-ready defenseman this season. Montgomery last year urged Grzelcyk to be more mindful of a fire-first approach, which was a Grzelcyk strength in his days walking the blueline on the Boston University power play.

“That’s encouraging,” added Montgomery. “He’s gotten there.”

Much could change while Grzelcyk is on LTIR, but that willingness to shoot could earn him some looks on the power play once he gets back. Unless, in the meantime, Lohrei or someone else has placed a “Need Not Apply” sign over the position.

Advertisement

There’s another significant factor that the new kids bring. When more capable bodies arrive, competition for roster spots and playing time increases.

“We’re excited when guys come up,” said veteran pivot Charlie Coyle. “It gets us going. We get some more young legs that bring some good energy.

“You can always have more of that. I know they’re excited and that makes us excited as well, and you want to play well for those guys. You want to make their first game special, and it’s special if you can make that first one a win.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.