College basketball is around the corner, and local men’s Division I teams have no shortage of intrigue

Here are local Division 1 men’s story lines to follow as the action gets under way:

The wait is over, college basketball fans. The season has finally arrived.

When Earl Grant arrived as BC coach in March of 2021, he used the phrase “gritty, not pretty” to describe his vision for the program.

In Years 1 and 2, Grant’s teams have been just that. The Eagles have pestered opponents defensively, hustled relentlessly, and pluckily pulled off the occasional upset.

Now, in Year 3, the Eagles have a prime opportunity to blossom into a more pretty version of themselves while maintaining their gritty roots.

Advertisement

With savvy veterans Quinten Post, Jaeden Zackery, and Mason Madsen back, Charleston Southern transfer Claudell Harris Jr. in the mix, and Prince Aligbe, Devin McGlockton, Chas Kelley III, and Donald Hand Jr. one year wiser, the Eagles have a chance to shoot the ball at a higher level.

“If we can be gritty and pretty, I think that’s probably the best of both worlds,” Madsen said. “I think people can expect better offensive execution. I think we’re going to be light-years ahead of where we were at the start of last year.”

The Eagles finished second-to-last in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 66.6 points per game in 2022-23. They posted the second-worst 3-point percentage at 31.9 and hit the fewest 3-pointers per game at 5.7.

With a new “flow” offense, which mirrors the style of the historically efficient Sacramento Kings, the ball continuously moves and spacing is supreme. Dribbling is minimal, players utilize the wings and corners, and Post is the hub from the high post or 3-point line. They’ll rely less on passing and cutting away and will allow 1 through 5 to show their versatility.

The Eagles are using Noah Basketball, a facial-recognition software that charts shots and distributes videos and analysis to each player. With their brand-new facility, the Hoag Basketball Pavilion, there’s no excuse not to get in the gym.

Advertisement

In a three-man-weave-type Russian drill in practice Friday, the Eagles poured in 200 points in just four minutes, as shots soared through the hoop like the NBA Christmas jingle commercial.

Earl Grant is in his third season on the BC sidelines. Michael Caterina/Associated Press

“This is the best-shooting team I’ve been a part of in my three years at BC,” Post said. “One hundred percent. We have guys that can make shots.”

Harris scored 17.4 points per game and hit 66 3-pointers at Charleston Southern last season. Hand, back from an ACL injury, has elite shooting potential. Madsen, who is battling an autoimmune disease that attacks the joints, is recovering and eager for a breakout season.

Post, who averaged 15.1 points over 19 games last season, became the first player since Creighton’s Doug McDermott in 2012-13 to collect 50/40/80 shooting percentages while scoring at least 15 points a game. He tested the NBA waters, working out for the Celtics and Nets, but came to the conclusion that BC had unfinished business.

Coming off a 16-17 season, the Eagles have four returning starters and nine returning players. They’re pursuing their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2009.

“I thought we made progress last year,” Grant said. “We want to try to break through.”

▪ Merrimack, UMass Lowell look to take the next step.

It’s been four years since a Division 1 men’s team from Massachusetts appeared in the NCAA Tournament. The last was Northeastern in 2019, while several others have come tantalizingly close.

Advertisement

Last season, Merrimack won its conference tournament but missed out as it wrapped up its transition to Division 1. This year, Merrimack is eligible for March Madness and fully capable of getting there.

UMass Lowell won a program-record 26 games a season ago, and finished 17-0 at home, before falling in its conference championship to Vermont.

Vermont knocked off UMass Lowell in last season's America East conference final. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The River Hawks, picked to finish second behind the Catamounts, bring back the bulk of their core. Ayinde Hikim and Abdoul Karim Coulibaly form a dynamic duo, and Yuri Covington, Max Brooks, Cam Morris III, and more complement them well.

Coach Pat Duquette is proud of how much the program has grown and grateful for the buzz the River Hawks generated last year.

“Our guys got a taste of it,” Duquette said. “They know how hard it is, but they know we’re capable and we’re at that point as a program.”

▪ Others are continuing to build.

Northeastern, UMass, Holy Cross, and Stonehill are all coming off sub.-500 seasons with a chance to end up on the other side this year.

The Huskies, in particular, are a team that could make a significant leap. Marlborough native Chris Doherty returns as an all-conference preseason honoree, and Harvard transfer Luka Sakota adjusts after moving 3 miles southeast. Don’t be surprised if Northeastern contends in the Coastal Athletic Association.

Advertisement

▪ Young teams hope to surprise.

Boston University, which returns just 23.3 percent of its points, will adjust after losing all five starters for the first time this century. Expect Anthony Morales, a 6-foot-8-inch forward from Boston who attended Beaver Country Day, to make a jump.

With leading scorer and rebounder Chris Ledlum gone, Harvard will turn to Evan Nelson, Denham Wojcik, Chisom Okpara, Tyler Simon, Chandler Piggé, Justice Ajogbor, and others to fill the void.

“Sometimes you don’t know you have something really, really darn special in your program because the opportunity wasn’t there for a particular younger guy,” coach Tommy Amaker said. “Well, it is now.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.