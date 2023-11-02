High school football playoffs: Games to watch, picks for the Round of 16

Can Brian St. Pierre lead St. John’s Prep to another Division 1 Super Bowl repeat, and the program’s fourth state title in five opportunities? Can anyone stop Catholic Memorial from cruising to another D2 state title? Can anyone keep Duxbury from repeating as D4 state champions?

There are burning questions about all eight divisions as we approach the first weekend of the MIAA football playoffs.

EJ Perry has his Andover football team well positioned for the postseason after a 7-1 regular season.

Will it be Milford, Billerica, or another team climbing to the top of the mountain by winning the D3 Super Bowl? Will Hanover or Foxborough take the D5 trophy in their first year in the division, or will Shawsheen return to Gillette to finish the job?

Does the South Shore League re-assert its dominance over the lower three divisions? Norwell and Abington are the top seeds in D6, Rockland and Cohasset are threats in D7, and Carver is a prime contender in D8, but there are plenty of talented teams standing in their respective paths.

While fans and media members can speculate about matchups in the later rounds, the players and coaches involved understand that the road to Gillette begins with a win in the Round of 16. The higher seed plays host this weekend, with the bulk of games taking place on Friday night to kick off the postseason.

Here are some of the biggest matchups on the schedule:

Round of 16 primer

Central Catholic at Springfield Central: We open with a rematch of the 2021 D1 Super Bowl and a rematch of the season opener for these teams in which Springfield (7-1) rolled after Central Catholic (3-4) lost junior quarterback Blake Hebert to injury. Pick: SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL.

Franklin at Andover: Andover (7-1) closed the season with impressive wins over Central Catholic and Billerica. Franklin (5-3) played one of the most difficult schedules in D1 this season. Pick: ANDOVER.

Plymouth South at Billerica: Plymouth South (5-3) is not your average No. 15 seed with Casious Johnson set to resume running back duties in this D3 matchup. Cole Dillon and Billerica (7-1) will be ready for the challenge. Pick: BILLERICA.

Winthrop at Fairhaven: These are legitimate D6 contenders with Fairhaven (7-1) a hair away from an undefeated season and Winthrop (5-3) a couple plays away from winning the Northeastern Conference’s Lynch Division. Pick: WINTHROP.

St. Mary’s at Cardinal Spellman: Catholic Central League rivals meet again in the D6 bracket two weeks after St. Mary’s (6-2) scored a 12-0 win at Cardinal Spellman (6-2). Pick: CARDINAL SPELLMAN.

Natick at Methuen: Natick (5-3) has held the talented offenses of Walpole, Milford, Milton, and others in check this season, but faces a tall task against Methuen (6-2) and the Eason brothers. Pick: METHUEN.

Taunton at BC High: Taunton (5-3) closed with three tough wins, while BC High (5-3) was served humble pie in its finale against St. John’s Prep. Pick: BC High.

Marblehead at Middleborough: After a slow start, Marblehead (3-4) has solidified an identity as a defensive team. Middleborough (6-2) was sharpened by a tough South Shore League schedule. Pick: MIDDLEBOROUGH.

Apponequet at Dedham: Mike Cloutier has coached Dedham (6-2) to the program’s most successful season in years, while Apponequet (3-4) rallied for a dramatic victory to qualify for the D5 tournament. Pick: DEDHAM.

Bourne at Cathedral: Can Cathedral (5-2) return to its status as a Super Bowl contender? Or will Bourne (6-2) end those hopes with a big D8 road win in the first round. Pick: CATHEDRAL.