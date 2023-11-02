No. 15 Stoneham remains resilient, stops No. 2 Abington in Division 6 football playoff

Stoneham’s defense held firm when Abington quarterback Michael Reilly rolled to his left and lobbed a pass into the end zone for his big tight end Connor Pease. But after a couple bobbles, the ball wound up in Ben Bruno’s hands for a game-clinching interception.

Abington’s offense mounted a last-gasp threat and faced a fourth-and-12 at the Stoneham 14-yard line with under 30 seconds left.

ABINGTON — Stoneham has proven to be a resilient football team. The Spartans started the season 0-4, but Thursday night, as the 15th seed in the Division 6 playoffs, Stoneham stopped No. 2 Abington, 22-14, in a first-round matchup.

Stoneham (5-4) advances to the quarterfinals, taking on the winner of Friday’s game between Maynard and Bellingham.

“They felt horrible that they were not carrying the rope,” said Stoneham coach Bob Almeida. “They kept battling and battling.”

Stoneham scored first on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Matthew Tran.

Abington responded with two touchdowns through the air in the second quarter. Reilly connected with AJ Nash on an 11-yard TD and later found Kingston Maxwell for a 34-yard score.

On the last play of the first half, Stoneham’s Kevin Gilmartin scored from 2 yards out, and Sean Kilty converted the two-point rush to knot the score at 14.

The decisive score came with just under four minutes left in the third quarter on a 15-yard rush by Kilty, who tacked on the ensuing conversion.

Abington drops to 6-3 on the season and will play a non-playoff consolation game next week.