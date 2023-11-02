Now is the time for Patriots receivers to raise their hands — and raise their game

The team’s surplus of wide receivers has solved itself, with top target Kendrick Bourne going on injured reserve following a season-ending ACL tear and veteran DeVante Parker entering concussion protocol Monday. What was once viewed as a roster crunch is now a stroke of luck, as the uncommon decision to carry seven wide receivers on the 53-man roster has worked out in the Patriots’ favor.

This week? The Patriots will have no choice but to make the two youngsters active against Washington.

FOXBOROUGH — Last week, second-year wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and rookie Kayshon Boutte were both healthy scratches for the Patriots against Miami.

Bourne will be a significant loss, as he accounted for 26.9 percent of New England’s receiving yards and led the team with five catches of 20 yards or more. He also led the team in receiving yards (406), targets (55), receptions (37), receiving first downs (15), and touchdowns (4), and logged the most playing time among receivers.

With Parker expected to miss at least one game, the Patriots will have to turn to JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, Jalen Reagor, Thornton, and Boutte as their five receivers active on game day. There are no additional options on the practice squad.

Although the group does not inspire much confidence on the surface, each of the players has an opportunity to step up and prove himself.

“I think this week of practice will be really good to see who wants it, who wants to go out there and compete and who wants to pay attention to the details and work to get on the same page, the spacing, the depth, the splits and all that stuff,” quarterback Mac Jones said.

“That’s what I’m going to focus on, helping them understand how important that is for me to have success, and that ultimately gives them success.”

Douglas, a sixth-round pick out of Liberty, has recently seen a deserved increase in playing time in a trend that will likely continue. Nearly every time Douglas touches the ball, positive plays seem to happen. He’s quick, shifty, and slippery in the open field.

Given his skill set and contributions through eight games, Douglas appears the most likely candidate to become the go-to guy. What will be critical for him is handling the heightened attention he will garner.

Right now, Demario Douglas seems to be the most likely game-breaker among the receivers. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The rest of the receiving corps, however, has underwhelmed.

Smith-Schuster scored his first touchdown of the season against Miami, but didn’t take his first snap until both Parker and Bourne were ruled out. His most productive outing this season came in Week 1 — four catches for 33 yards — a disappointment given the contract he received.

Thornton, a 2022 second-round pick, has fallen short of expectations, too. Availability has again been an issue, as he missed the first five games with a shoulder injury suffered during training camp. Since returning, he has caught two passes on three targets for 8 yards.

As a rookie, Thornton also missed time at the beginning of the season because of a collarbone injury. But he played in each of the final 13 games, recording 22 catches on 45 targets for 247 yards, 13 first downs, and 2 touchdowns.

Thornton’s most impressive quality is his downfield speed, as he ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.28 seconds) among all receivers at the scouting combine in 2022. The deep ball has not been a significant part of the Patriots’ offense this season — they rank last in completion percentage on passes of more than 20 air yards — but they remain hopeful that they can utilize Thornton’s speed.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing with really fast receivers,” Jones said. “That’s a quarterback’s favorite thing, right? You have guys that can threaten the defense vertically — and the really good ones are the ones who can have multiple routes, as well.

“I think Tyquan definitely has that, and he has the right mind-set right now. I’m looking forward to seeing him progress and grow.”

Reagor, signed to the 53-man roster after spending two months on the practice squad, has logged more offensive snaps than both Thornton and Boutte. He has one reception for 11 yards. Boutte, meanwhile, is still waiting to make his first NFL catch, after going 0 for 4 in his lone game appearance in Week 1.

Jalen Reagor is in his fourth NFL season, his first with the Patriots. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Asked about Boutte’s usage, coach Bill Belichick said the players who perform the best in practice are the ones that play in the games. The 21-year-old Boutte said he has tried to contribute, even amid unfavorable circumstances.

“I’m kind of quiet,” he said. “Keep to myself. But I come in every day and work. When it’s time to go to practice, I try and boost the energy and just keep everybody going.

“I feel like whether I’m playing or not, just being a great teammate, showing them that even though I’m going through my struggles, I can still be there for them.”

The combined stat line for Smith-Schuster, Thornton, Boutte, and Reagor this season — 18 catches for 102 yards — barely matches the production of an elite NFL receiver in a single game.

If the Patriots want to establish some offensive consistency, they’re going to need Douglas and at least one additional receiver to take advantage of an increased role. Tight ends Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, and Pharaoh Brown also could see an uptick in targets.

And if the players want to show that they are worth keeping around beyond this season, they’ll certainly want to capitalize on the opportunity.

“We have guys in this locker room that can step up and make plays,” Smith-Schuster said. “We just have a lot of guys with so much energy, so much time to play. These guys are just ready.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.