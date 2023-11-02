Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley named to TGL’s Boston Common Golf roster

McIlroy, the 34-year-old Northern Irelander ranked No. 2 in the world, will be joined by native New Englander Keegan Bradley (World No. 17), Adam Scott (No. 45) and Tyrrell Hatton (No. 12).

One golf superstar, Rory McIlroy, and a trio of well-established golfers fill out the roster announced Thursday morning by Boston Common Golf, the fledgling Boston franchise of the indoor, tech-rich TGL professional start-up league.

The first professional golf foursome to play for Boston might turn out to be a force.

McIlroy, along with Tiger Woods, is a co-founder of TGL’s parent company TMRW Sports.

McIlroy’s inclusion on Boston Common Golf’s roster also comes with news that his Symphony Ventures venture capital company has joined Fenway Sports Group as the franchise’s owners.

Advertisement

“I’m thrilled to join Boston Common Golf and to be representing Boston and New England’s rich sports culture,” said McIlroy, one of three players to have won four majors by the age of 25, in a press release. “TGL brings a unique dimension to the game, and I can’t wait to stand with Adam, Keegan, and Tyrrell as my teammates. It’s a fantastic opportunity that will offer us all a chance to build lasting connections and to foster regional pride that you don’t often see in the game of golf.”

Besides Woods, other players waiting to be placed on rosters of the five other teams include Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay.

Missing from that list is Jon Rahm, a TGL participant up until Wednesday, when his name vanished from the TGL website.

Whether or not Rahm’s absence portends the World No. 3 is leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, as is being speculated among some golf insiders, is unknown but his unexplained departure is a setback for TGL, scheduled to begin play on Jan. 9.

Advertisement

John Henry, the principal owner of FSG which also owns the Red Sox, Liverpool and the Pittsburgh Penguins, lauded the quartet.

“These four remarkable golfers have achieved an extraordinary list of accolades as individuals, and together as a group, they convey an unmistakable sense of exceptionalism that not only commands respect but also instills a profound sense of awe, especially among their competitors,” said Henry, who owns the Globe. “Rory, Tyrrell, Keegan, and Adam stand at the very heart of our team’s potential for success in this groundbreaking venture and we extend our gratitude to each of them for embarking on this journey with us.”

Each of the six TGL teams will use three players at each of their five regular season matches, with four teams qualifying for the postseason. All games will be played at the SoFi Center, a still-under construction venue in Palm Beach, Florida, that will seat 1,600 fans with a long game played virtually and the short game on a shape-shifting green.

As of Thursday morning, only a smattering of roster appointments had been announced: Justin Thomas for Atlanta Drive GC and Collin Morikawa for LAGC, Los Angeles’ team.

Teams in New York and San Francisco have yet to reveal their team names, and there is still one franchise left to be announced.

Bradley, who won the Travelers Championship in June and has five other PGA Tour wins, hails from Woodstock, Vermont, and splits his time between Newburyport and Jupiter, Florida.

Advertisement

“I’m incredibly proud to be a part of Boston Common Golf, especially as a kid from New England,” said Bradley. “This region has a rich golfing history, and to have the opportunity to represent it is a dream come true. I come from a family deeply connected to the sport, and to represent that heritage while also contributing to a team backed by Fenway Sports Group is a unique honor.”

Hatton, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England, revealed prior FSG ties.

“Being a part of the Fenway Sports Group family through Boston Common Golf is truly surreal,” said Hatton. “As a lifelong Liverpool F.C. fan, it’s a dream come true to be part of the same ownership group.”

The Australian Scott’s first of 14 PGA Tour wins came at the 2003 Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston in Norton.

The four golfers will appear at a press conference at Fenway Park on Monday.

“As a co-founder of this visionary league, I want to express my sincere appreciation to Rory and for the partnership we have with Sean O’Flaherty of Symphony Ventures who has been indispensable in helping us build Boston Common Golf,” said Henry. “The Symphony team have placed their trust in Fenway Sports Group, and it is an honor and a privilege to share this path with them.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.