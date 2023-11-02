Two-time defending Division 1 champion Andover field hockey gets tourney started with impressive shutout

“It was nice to see the little things come together at the perfect time, in the tournament,” said Andover first-year coach Bridget Morris.

With four different players tallying goals, the second-seeded Golden Warriors shut out No. 31 Methuen, 6-0, in a first-round game at Andover’s Eugene V. Lovely Memorial Field. Tardugno finished her high school career with a stellar 22-save performance.

Methuen has an outstanding goalie in senior Alex Tardugno, but Thursday night, two-time defending state champion Andover proved why it is still one of the the top seeds in the Division I field hockey tournament.

The Golden Warriors (16-2) started slowly in the first quarter, and Tardugno halted the opportunities they did get near the net, with eight stops. Scarlet Glass scored 5 minutes in, , but otherwise the Andover sticks were quiet.

In the second quarter, Andover came alive and found a way past Tardugno. Ella Sewall got the scoring started, followed by Glass again. Bella DiFiore scored two more, the last coming with a little over a minute until halftime, for a 5-0 margin at the half.

Andover controlled the ball right from the start of the second half, with Mia Giaimo scoring off a rebound two minutes in. The Rangers (8-6-5) showed great transition work through the rest of the third to tie up Andover’s midfielders.

Shortly into the fourth quarter, Methuen’s defense stymied what looked like a sure Andover penalty stroke. No matter the score, Tardugno and her team never gave up.

“They worked so hard,” said Methuen coach Kristen Swales. “Everything I asked of them, they always did.”

Division 1 State

Central Catholic 2, Westford 1 — Kerri Finneran notched a goal and assist, pacing the sixth-seeded Raiders (15-2-1) to a first-round win over No. 27 Westford (8-9-2).

Walpole 6, Marshfield 0 — Kendal Cusack, Kate Schneider, Caitlyn Naughton, and Izzy Adams each recorded a goal and an assist in a first round win for the top-seeded Porkers (18-1).

Winchester 2, Chelmsford 1 — With 54 seconds remaining in overtime, Ava Parages rifled a stinger for the win to lead the 13th-ranked Red and Black (14-5) over the No. 20 Lions (6-10-3).

Division 2 State

Dartmouth 6, Bishop Stang 0 — Sydney Almeida scored three goals, lifting the sixth-seeded Indians (18-0-0) to a first-round win. Kaelyn Zuber added a goal and three assists, and Grace Haskell tacked on a pair of tallies.

Leominster 2, North Attleborough 1 — Emma Miller scored the winner in overtime, lifting the 12th-seeded Blue Devils (11-7-1) to a thrilling first round win.

Division 3 State

Danvers 1, Auburn 0 — Emma Cross netted the lone goal, lifting the ninth-seeded Falcons (14-2-3) to a first-round win over No. 24 Auburn (9-7-3).

Hanover 3, Notre Dame (Worcester) 1 — Senior Mae Buchanon connected on a 25-yard hit, with captain McKenzie Foley assisting, and Sam Baker knocked in a rebound for the winner, lifting the No. 22 Hawks (11-6-2) to the first-round win over the No. 11 Rebels (12-5-2) in Worcester. Buchanon added her second tally, a rebound off another corner, and senior goalie Olivia Campo made 12 saves.

Sandwich 6, Ashland 0 — Quinn Jordan (3 goals, assist) and Elisabeth Stutzman (goal, assist) powered the fourth-seeded Blue Knights (18-0-1) to a first-round win over No. 29 Ashland (3-13-3). Khloe Schultz and Sadie Clarkin added tallies for Sandwich.

St. Mary’s 1, Medfield 0 — Vanessa Hall scored the winner, powering the 17th-seeded Spartans (12-4-2) to a first-round win. Gianna Tringale notched a shutout for St. Mary’s.

Division 4 State

Joseph Case 2, Amesbury 0 — Megan Smith poured in both goals as the fifth-seeded Cardinals (15-1-1) earned the first-round win. Both goals were assisted by Emma Bouchard.

St. John Paul II 2, Tyngsborough/Dracut 0 — Kaylee Anthony and Michaela Stampfl scored, propelling the 15th-seeded Lions (12-2-4) to a first-round win, the program’s first-ever playoff victory.

Craig Larson and Julia Yohe contributed to this story.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.