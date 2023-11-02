Why Craig Breslow is confident he can hold on to a job with the Red Sox that many others have lost

There were the usual accoutrements of the occasion: Breslow’s photo on the center field scoreboard, his proud family seated off to the side, lofty praise from team president Sam Kennedy, and the usual questions from reporters before a posed photograph on the stage with the owners, and lobster rolls for lunch.

There was Ben Cherington in 2011, followed by Dave Dombrowski, Chaim Bloom, and now Craig Breslow, who had his moment in the fall sun at Fenway Park on Thursday.

Like the Olympics or a presidential election, the Red Sox introduce a new head of baseball operations every four years.

Let’s not do this again in 2027, shall we?

Advertisement

The event started about 12 hours after the Texas Rangers won the World Series. They put a former major league pitcher who graduated from an Ivy League school, 44-year-old Chris Young, in charge of their team in August 2022.

The Red Sox went the same route with the 43-year-old Breslow, except he went to Yale instead of Princeton, throws lefthanded instead of righthanded, and is 10 inches shorter.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

There are a few other notable differences.

Young was able to pick his own manager and Rangers owner Ray Davis elevated the payroll to the fourth highest in the game. Breslow inherited manager Alex Cora and the Sox were in the middle of the pack financially last season.

That the payroll will go back up seems inevitable. Team chairman Tom Werner described the Sox as being “full throttle in every possible way” in upgrading the roster.

“You need great players. It’s not about selling the team. It’s about having great players,” he said. “Generally, you need players who have high WAR to be a winner. Raffy Devers is a star that will be with us for a long time, but you need to complement with other talent.”

Advertisement

Breslow described an “unwavering commitment” from above and that all options would be available to him in building the roster.

“Resources are not a problem here,” he said. “The commitment to winning from ownership is not a question here.”

Even for top-tier free agents?

“I don’t see financial resources as an eliminating factor,” Breslow said. “I think that was something that was clear in the conversations that we had. Now obviously we have to line up on a number of variables here. Interest and fit among two of them.”

Smartly, Breslow was succinct with his answers, adhering to the idea of under-promising and over-delivering.

But there were some interesting clues dropped.

Breslow believes it will be important to “bring fresh perspective” into baseball operations.

“The picture that I have in my head is I want to create an efficient and effective baseball operation,” he said. “That means we’re firing on all cylinders; we’re functioning at a very high level but we’re also limiting redundancy.”

That suggests some longtime staffers should not be comfortable. Perhaps even Cora, who was on hand for the event.

“Unequivocally he’ll be the manager in the 2024 season,” Breslow said. “He’s someone for whom I have great admiration and appreciation and a long-standing relationship with. We were teammates.”

They were, but only for a month at the end of the 2006 season.

“Not much,” Cora said when asked what he remembered about playing with Breslow, who was not an established big leaguer at the time.

Advertisement

But Cora is comfortable with the choice, citing Breslow’s playing experience and familiarity with Boston. The manager was not as deeply involved in the hiring process as seemed to be the case a month ago. But his voice was heard.

“I talked to a lot of people throughout the process,” Cora said. “I met a lot of good baseball people throughout. A lot of different visions.”

Breslow impressed the Red Sox — and Cora — with his views on how best to put together a program to develop pitchers. That has been an organizational weakness for years.

That Breslow outlined a plan to end that drought was one of the biggest factors in him landing the job.

Breslow knows what he’s getting into. He talked at length with Theo Epstein —”He’s someone that I would call a trusted confidant and a mentor” — about the job before he accepted the offer. His boss with the Cubs, former Red Sox executive Jed Hoyer, also provided valuable counsel.

After lengthy discussions with the owners, Breslow is confident he can hold onto a job his immediate predecessors so quickly lost, two of them after winning a World Series during their tenure.

“If you enter this position trying to hedge, trying to understand what it would look like to fail, you’re taking the wrong approach,” he said. “I’m confident in my ability to execute this job.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.