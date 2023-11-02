Holy Cross and UMass have defined recent women’s basketball success in Massachusetts, but they’re not the only contenders this year

The state went from 2008-21 without a D1 program reaching the NCAA women’s tournament. But two teams have recently joined the festivities, with UMass breaking through in 2022 and Holy Cross dancing last spring.

After a 14-year dry spell, Division 1 women’s college basketball in Massachusetts is roaring back to March Madness prominence.

“The amount of recruits that have asked to come to campus for unofficial visits, that have reached out to us, has been incredible,” said Holy Cross coach Maureen Magarity.

Magarity remembers the small details of her first March Madness, such as seeing the Crusaders on television for the Selection Show or spotting “Holy Cross” on the back of promotional T-shirts. She has coached at the D1 level for 20 years, and she doesn’t take the accomplishment for granted.

“I had kind of talked about that to the team, this is all I’ve done for a living,” she said. “I got hired right out of college, and I coached at a lot of different places, and, you know, it’s really, really hard to do.”

Holy Cross could be more than a blip on the radar screen. The Crusaders lost only one player — graduated starter Addisyn Cross — so they bring back nearly the exact same roster, led by versatile senior Bronagh Power-Cassidy.

Magarity hopes to add some tempo this season after leaning on defense and half-court success in 2022-23. She also wants to prepare her players for the spotlight that shines on a reigning conference champion.

“We’re not going to sneak up on anybody this year,” she said.

In contrast, UMass embarks on a new era after losing to Saint Louis in overtime of the Atlantic 10 championship game and competing in last year’s WNIT.

The Minutewomen promoted associate head coach Mike Leflar after head coach Tory Verdi left for Pitt. Only three players are back. Stefanie Kulesza, Kristin Williams, and Lilly Ferguson combined to make up 6.5 percent of the total minutes played by last year’s roster.

Junior guard Stefanie Kulesza (center) will provide some upperclass leadership for UMass. Jason Minto/Associated Press

One of Leflar’s first tasks was to attack the transfer portal; UMass has six incoming transfers and four freshmen. The program’s 2022 NCAA berth and last year’s A-10 regular-season championship helped Leflar on the recruiting trail.

“It helps people see the potential and the ceiling that we have here,” he said. “It’s really high. There’s name recognition there.”

Leflar, who has been on the staff since 2018, says he has a competitive intensity similar to Verdi’s, but he doesn’t want to look past the process of developing chemistry. Success may take time with a new head coach, four new coaching staff hires, and a nearly brand-new roster.

“Your communication, your culture, your togetherness is not tested until we start playing games,” he said, “but I like where we’re heading right now.”

▪ Don’t sleep on …

Though Holy Cross is the only clear favorite to win its conference, several teams can call themselves contenders.

Harvard lost in the Ivy League championship game last year, but the run wasn’t over, as the Crimson soared to the WNIT quarterfinals in coach Carrie Moore’s first season. Most of the roster returns, including star guard Harmoni Turner.

Northeastern also brings back most of the squad that won nine straight games to make the Coastal Athletic Association semifinals. Priscilla Edwards-Lloyd is now the head coach after Bridgette Mitchell took the job at Fordham.

Boston University is dealing with larger roster turnover, but returns Patriot League preseason Player of the Year Caitlin Weimar and standout point guard Alex Giannaros. The Terriers came up just short against Holy Cross in last year’s Patriot League title bout.

BU will look to Caitlin Weimar (right) to be a spark plug. boston university athletics

Merrimack may have timed its first year of NCAA Tournament eligibility just right. The Warriors boast an experienced roster and won 13 of their final 16 games last season. They’re ranked second in the Northeast Conference preseason poll.

▪ Who will step up?

Boston College, Stonehill, and UMass Lowell are teams in transition.

The Eagles saw all-conference freshman Taina Mair transfer to Duke and shot-blocking center Maria Gakdeng leave for North Carolina. Dontavia Waggoner should build on her breakout 2022-23 season as a slashing, defensive-minded forward. BC still needs to find offensive help to contend in the daunting Atlantic Coast Conference.

Stonehill embarks on its second season as a Division 1 program, but will be tested following the graduation of star guard Emily Bramanti. Perhaps one of the Skyhawks’ six freshmen will make a splash.

UMass Lowell had a dismal 5-22 season last year, but there’s hope on the horizon as key players return from injuries.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.