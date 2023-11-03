Author readings around Boston Nov. 5 - Nov. 11

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY NOV. 5
- Joy Buolamwini (”Unmasking AI: My Mission to Protect What Is Human in a World of Machines”) is in conversation with Sarah Elizabeth Lewis at 1 p.m. at the MIT Museum at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith.
MONDAY NOV. 6
- Helena de Bres (”How to Be Multiple: The Philosophy of Twins”) is in conversation with Carol Hay Harvard Book Store.
- Rhonda Roumani (”Tagging Freedom”) is in conversation with Rajani LaRocca at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Rebecca Yarros (”Iron Flame”) will celebrate the release of her new book at 11 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
TUESDAY NOV. 7
- Lauren Fornes (”Magic Eyes”) will read and sign her children’s book at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Dwight Garner (”The Upstairs Delicatessen: On Eating, Reading, Reading About Eating, and Eating While Reading”) is in conversation with Robin Young at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace. (Tickets are $5-$25.)
- Cadwell Turnbull (”We Are the Crisis”) will celebrate the release of his new book at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Tracy K. Smith (“To Free the Captives: A Plea for the American Soul”) is in conversation with Ibram X. Kendi at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $32 including a signed copy of the book.)
- Carl Safina (”Alfie and Me: What Owls Know, What Humans Believe”) is in conversation with Drew Lanham at 6 p.m. at the Harvard Science Center at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store.
- David Valdes (”Finding My Elf”) is in conversation with Ashley Waring at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
WEDNESDAY NOV. 8
- Dr. Ethan Carr (”Boston’s Franklin Park: Olmsted, Recreation, and the Modern City”) will discuss his new book at 6 p.m. at the Central Library in Copley Square.
- A.K. Blakemore (”The Glutton”) will discuss her new novel at 6 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith.
- Maggie Tokuda-Hall (”The Siren, the Song, and the Spy”) is in conversation with Julie C. Dao at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Kip Thorne (”The Warped Side of Our Universe: An Odyssey through Black Holes, Wormholes, Time Travel, and Gravitational Waves”) and Lia Halloran will discuss their new book at 6 p.m. at the Harvard Science Center.
- Joe Roman (”Eat, Poop, Die: How Animals Make Our World”) will discuss his new book at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Sigrid Nunez (”The Vulnerables”) will launch her new book at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Susan Lubner (“Drag and Rex: Forever Friends”) is in conversation with Anna Staniszewski at 6:30 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
THURSDAY NOV. 9
- Dan Ryan (”Searching for William Prescott: Stalwart of Bunker Hill”) will discuss his latest book at 6 p.m. at the Charlestown branch of the Boston Public Library.
- Mary Mahoney and Allison Horrocks (”Dolls of Our Lives: Why We Can’t Quit American Girl”) are in conversation with Alea Stokes at 8 p.m. at the Central Library in Copley Square.
- Nina MacLaughlin (”Winter Solstice”) is in conversation with Ryan H. Walsh at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Alice McDermott (”Absolution”) is in conversation with Laura Zigman at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Michael Willrich (“American Anarchy”) will discuss his new book at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
FRIDAY NOV. 10
- Vanessa Lillie (”Blood Sisters”) is in conversation with Adrienne Keene at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
SATURDAY NOV. 11
- Schuyler Bailar (”He/She/They”) is in conversation with Kimm Topping at 7:30 p.m. at All She Wrote Books.