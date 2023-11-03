scorecardresearch Skip to main content
BOOKINGS

Author readings around Boston Nov. 5 - Nov. 11

Updated November 3, 2023, 1 hour ago
Schuyler Bailar (”He/She/They”) is in conversation with Kimm Topping at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at All She Wrote Books.Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for GLAAD

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY NOV. 5

MONDAY NOV. 6

TUESDAY NOV. 7

WEDNESDAY NOV. 8

THURSDAY NOV. 9

FRIDAY NOV. 10

SATURDAY NOV. 11

Boston Globe Today