Conductor Joana Mallwitz and soloist Anna Vinnitskaya light up the BSO

Mallwitz is the current chief conductor and artistic director of the Konzerthausorchester Berlin, the first woman to head one of Berlin’s major orchestras. She reminded me of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s fabled Kapellmeister Kreisler, or the young Gustav Mahler: energetic, almost demonic one moment, lyrically graceful the next, her left hand drawing big circles or rubbing its fingers together or punching the air. Nothing was done for show; every precise gesture alerted the orchestra to what she wanted, and she got it.

Anyone who attended Thursday’s Boston Symphony Orchestra concert should feel blessed. This weekend’s program — Zoltán Kodály’s “Dances of Galánta,” Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto, and Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 9 (“Great”) — could hardly be more engaging, and the music got superb interpretations from German guest conductor Joana Mallwitz and Russian guest soloist Anna Vinnitskaya.

Joana Mallwitz conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Hilary Scott

That began with an unbridled “Dances of Galánta.” Kodály composed this work in 1933 for the 80th anniversary of the Budapest Philharmonic Society, drawing on folk music from an area (now part of Slovakia) where he lived for several years. The piece follows a typical Hungarian verbunkos pattern, insinuatingly slow at first, then speeding up. Mallwitz negotiated Kodály’s Andante and Allegro sections with astute tempo shifts and pointed pauses. Michael Winter’s eruptive horn issued the invitation to dance; it was answered by William R. Hudgins’s teasing clarinet cadenza. The winds frolicked in solo turns, after which the orchestra grew lush, decadent, almost orgiastic. One last mesmerizing outburst from Hudgins preceded the raucous Allegro molto vivace conclusion.

As popular as it is now, Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto wasn’t an immediate success. The intended soloist, Nikolai Rubinstein, declined it; the 1875 premiere took place not in Russia but here in Boston. For all the piece’s warhorse reputation, Tchaikovsky has some thought-provoking tricks up his sleeve. He gives us a majestic opening polonaise that we hope will return but doesn’t. He delivers an unpretentious folk tune that sounds like transition but turns out to be a major theme. He slips a bouncy French café song, “Il faut s’amuser, danser et rire,” into the slow movement. He keeps us guessing whether the concerto is in B-flat minor or D-flat major; the answer turns out to be B-flat major.

Anna Vinnitskaya makes her BSO debut playing Tchaikovsky's First Piano Concerto. Hilary Scott

Vinnitskaya won first prize at the Concours Reine Elisabeth in Brussels back in 2007, but she, like Mallwitz, was making her BSO debut Thursday. Their opening polonaise was grand but not static; thereafter the Allegro con spirito first movement went at an appropriately spirited clip, but with meticulous paragraphing. Vinnitskaya was kinetic in the first theme and heart-wrenching in the second; she produced pellucid cascades of passagework without ever banging, and her cadenzas were passionate and moonlit by turns. There’s a rhapsodic freedom to her playing that’s never self-indulgent; she made what can be a stodgy movement seem lighthearted and gay. Mallwitz’s accompaniment eschewed fat and glossy for a focused cutting edge, particularly in the brass and timpani.

The Andante semplice was just that, simple, and not slowed to an Adagio. Elizabeth Klein opened with a bracing flute solo and then Vinnitskaya created a singing line while finding every harmonic pulse point plus the right balance in conversation with Oliver Aldort’s cello and Keisuke Wakao’s oboe. The Allegro con fuoco finale was very fast and light, with cheeky winds; here Mallwitz’s brass and timpani were almost too lean and focused.

Vinnitskaya’s one lovely, unaffected encore was another Tchaikovsky piece in B-flat-major: “April: Snowdrop” from “The Seasons.”

Schubert’s “Great” Symphony got off to an even worse start than the Tchaikovsky concerto. In the composer’s lifetime, the piece was rejected as too long and too difficult; it didn’t premiere till 1839, under Felix Mendelssohn, in a version that was heavily cut. It is long: If the many repeats are all observed, the symphony might exceed an hour. Schubert can hardly contain himself: Themes morph out of other themes, trade accompaniments, sneak into the “wrong” key. In the slow movement, a jaunty march theme is challenged by a nastier one that marches it into submission. The tail end of a theme in the Finale morphs into an allusion to the “Ode to Joy” theme from Beethoven’s Ninth.

The piece got nicknamed “Great” to distinguish it from Schubert’s shorter C-major symphony, but in performance it’s too often the “Gray,” comfortable, repetitive, and undifferentiated. Mallwitz’s version was more like the “Electric.” Richard Sebring started it with a horn call to arms, the Andante coiled to spring, the first theme exploded out of the gate, and the entire movement, full of dynamic and dramatic contrast, swept to its pulsating climax. John Ferrillo’s jaunty oboe set the tone for a sinuous, dark Andante con moto; the Allegro vivace Scherzo, alternately pastoral and militant, flashed by in six minutes (some performances exceed 15) without shortchanging its lilting waltz Trio. The Finale, also Allegro vivace, scorched and scurried.

Mallwitz never let the strings overbalance; she took just the first-movement exposition repeat, but in a performance this exciting I would have been happy to hear them all. The BSO should leave the welcome mat out for her, and for Vinnitskaya as well.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Joana Mallwitz, guest conductor

At Symphony Hall, Nov. 2. Remaining performances: Nov. 3-4. Tickets: $39-$149. 888-266-1200, www.bso.org

Jeffrey Gantz can be reached at jeffreymgantz@gmail.com.



