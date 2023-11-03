Local bestsellers for the week ended Oct. 29

2. Let Us Descend Jesmyn Ward Scribner

3. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

4. The Exchange: After The Firm John Grisham Doubleday

5. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store James McBride Riverhead Books

6. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

7. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

8. North Woods Daniel Mason Random House

9. Roman Stories Jhumpa Lahiri, Todd Portnowitz (Transl.) Knopf

10. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

2. The Woman in Me Britney Spears Gallery Books

3. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

4. Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism Rachel Maddow Crown

5. Enough Cassidy Hutchinson Simon & Schuster

6. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

7. Romney: A Reckoning McKay Coppins Scribner

8. Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon Michael Lewis W. W. Norton & Company

9. Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things Adam Grant Viking

10. I Must Be Dreaming Roz Chast Bloomsbury Publishing

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

3. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

4. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

7. The Best American Short Stories 2023 Min Jin Lee, Heidi Pitlor Mariner Books

8. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

9. Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology Shane Hawk (Ed.), Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Ed.) Vintage

10. All the Light We Cannot See Anthony Doerr Scribner

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk MD Penguin

4. All About Love: New Visions Bell Hooks Morrow

5. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

6. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Likes to Walk Outside Nick Offerman Dutton

7. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

8. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

9. The Book of Delights: Essays Ross Gay Algonquin Books

10. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle Jon Meacham Random House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.