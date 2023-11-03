Local poet offers wisdom and transcendence in ninth collection; Maine anthology draws power from youth perspectives; New bookstore opens in Turners Falls

“I have no other/ voice but that dark/ sheen’s raw calling,” writes poet Richard Foerster in the opening poem of his wise and attentive ninth collection, “With Little Light and Sometimes None at All” (Littoral Books), and so he sets the stakes. He writes of snow’s altering power; collecting ancient coins and the fabrication of value and power; of lessons in the garden — crocuses, begonias, dahlias; and momentary flashes of presence and absence at once, which is maybe another way of saying transcendence. He deposits us into “the black and moon-lapped stream of history,” and his shining specificity brings the natural world (the blood of slaughtered dolphins lapping; aspens in the wind “as if in frenzied/ praise of a god made manifest”), and our dark human world, our uprooted and uprooting selves, into fresh new light. And there is something almost playful, winking, mischievous in these lines, something that comes from long years of attention: of a comet, he writes “Shuttlecock/ in cosmic wind, egret’s plume/ in a pot of ink, old man’s tuft/ of thinning hair.” Of standing in the dark watching that comet, he has everything and nothing at once, and writes, “I had no need. A mist/ had risen from the ground./ A mosquito hymned at my ear.”

Advertisement

Maine anthology draws power from youth perspectives

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Up in Portland, Maine, the Telling Room is a place for young people to find their voices in writing. The organization knows the power in being able to tell a story, and encourages that in their students, ages six to 18. They recently published an anthology of fifty stories and poems of student work. In “From the Edge of the World,” they forewent a theme and welcomed writing on any topic from all crannies of Maine. Jules Vázquez writes of a shifting sibling dynamic, looking back to when “blood was stronger than any friendship/ And our whole world was our messy bedroom floor.” In sensuous, specific prose, Nazik Adam, a senior at Deering High School, also writes of siblings, taking on the perspectives of both brother and sister, as they share food around the table. Sixth-grader Ramona Chamberlain-Kennedy writes of a little alien buddy, “a soft little fella,” with “stars speckled all over him.” Fifteen-year-old Eric Nason’s story begins with force: “My earliest memory was watching my father shave in the dingy mirror of our rotting house’s cramped bathroom.” Lily Jessen “wanted to know if I could/ just for once/ be defined as/ bad.” And 14-year-old Sophia Tyutyunnyk writes of her family’s immigration from Ukraine to Maine, and the recognition that “the stars in Kyiv were as bright as in Orono, and maybe a person could have two homes in two parts of the world.” Together, the anthology astonishes with its range, and the high quality of its prose, the seeds of our future authors being nourished at the Telling Room, and starting to grow.

Advertisement

New bookstore opens in Turners Falls

Out in Western Mass, Turners Falls welcomes an independent bookstore to the neighborhood. Unnameable Books now occupies the site of a tavern called Hubie’s and opened on October 21 with an eight-hour poetry marathon. The bookshop is run by Adam Tobin and Penelope Bloodworth, both bookselling veterans; Tobin’s been running Unnameable Books in Brooklyn for nearly twenty years. There’s a deliberate and distinct curation at the shop, a focus on poetry, philosophy, small-press fiction, on stuff you might not find at a more typical bookstore, and Tobin is known for his advocacy of bookshops you can walk into (as opposed to click on). The new shop sells new and used books both. As of now, hours are irregular, but a schedule is being set, and they’ve already started hosting readings and events. Unnameable Books is located at 66 Avenue A in Turners Falls.

Advertisement

Coming out

“Same Bed Different Dreams” by Ed Park (Random House)

“In the Shadow of Quetzalcoatl: Zelia Nuttall and the Search for Mexico’s Ancient Civilizations” by Merilee Grindle (Belknap)

“How To Be Multiple: The Philosophy of Twins” by Helena de Bres (Bloomsbury)

Pick of the week

Yu-Mei Balasingamchow at Papercuts in Jamaica Plain recommends “The Wife of Bath: A Biography” by Marion Turner (Princeton): “A lively, entertaining and insightful romp through the many lives of the Wife of Bath, ‘the first mercantile, working, sexually active woman’ in English literature. Reading this is like having a smart friend walk you through history, from her first appearance in Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales, to the many versions, reinterpretations and exhilarating reclamations she’s received over the centuries. A great read for anyone interested in how women’s voices are represented in English literature, and how radical it still is, today, for a woman to speak truth to power.”