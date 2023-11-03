Memoir will bring Barbra Streisand to ‘CBS News Sunday Morning,’ ‘Late Show’

It’s about to be Barbra season. The legendary EGOT queen Barbra Streisand is releasing a memoir next week, titled “My Name Is Barbra” after her 1965 album and TV special. The book is 992 pages, and, according to the release, she writes about “the years of effort involved in making ‘Yentl’; her direction of ‘The Prince of Tides’; her friendships with figures ranging from Marlon Brando to Madeleine Albright; her political advocacy; and the fulfillment she’s found in her marriage to James Brolin.”

As part of the promotional push, Streisand has given an interview to Stephen Colbert, which will air on Nov. 13. “Barbra Streisand generously invited me to visit her at her California home,” Colbert told the audience of “The Late Show” on Thursday night, “where she granted me an extended interview covering everything from her famous romances to her famous cloned dogs.” No, he wasn’t kidding about that last thing. Colbert, who teased a mystery interview all week, joked about the length of the book (whose audiobook will be narrated by Streisand). “I know what you’re thinking you’re thinking: ‘Steve, I don’t have time to read some 1,000-page book.’ Well relax. It’s only 992 pages.”