Thrillers, comedies, foreign imports, and British mysteries: The under-the-radar TV shows our readers love

Extraordinary Attorney Woo “The South Korean import is a heartwarming story about a high-achieving autistic woman who becomes an attorney and has to learn to overcome her phobias and limitations in a high-powered law firm. It is a love story too, with a subtle backstory about her father and her origins. It has fascinating legal stories and insight into Korean society (who knew that North Korean defectors are discriminated against and looked down on as crime-prone and stupid?).” (Netflix)

Scores of readers responded to our call-out for TV shows that aren’t getting the appreciation or attention they deserve. Here’s a sampling of what they told us, and where you can find these reader favorites.

Rita “Rita, a rebellious grade-school teacher and single mother with long blond hair, tight blue jeans, flannel shirt, and leather jacket, loves her students, often clashes with parents, smokes outside during her breaks, and clearly has her own issues to work out. The series is great dramedy throughout but reaches an emotional peak in the fourth season and winds up with a highly satisfying fifth.” (Netflix)

Line of Duty “A British gem. The dialogue in the interrogation sequences each season, especially in each finale, is brilliant TV.” (Hulu, BritBox, Acorn TV, Amazon)

Longmire “I know everyone is raving about ‘Yellowstone,’ but I think ‘Longmire’ is richer. It’s not just the stories and acting, but the scenery in Wyoming. It’s six seasons of Craig Johnson’s genius.” (Netflix, Peacock)

Quvenzhané Wallis and Isaiah Hill in "Swagger." APPLE TV+

Swagger “It’s just so poignant and painfully beautiful. Authentic. The music. The age of the kids. The shots. The basketball. It’s all shot in one take — they are really playing basketball. They really get the feel of COVID and the teen perspective. There were times I couldn’t go to sleep without knowing the next episode.” (Apple TV+)

Better Off Ted “For our money, the best workplace comedy ever made, and that includes ‘The Office.’ Jay Harrington, Portia de Rossi, and Andrea Anders are perfect in the three main roles, as are Malcolm Barrett and Jonathan Slavin as the two bickering engineers. Just the right measure of absurdity.” (Only available for sale on Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Vudu)

People of Earth “Wyatt Cenac’s best role. [It’s about] a support group for people who believe they’ve been abducted by UFOs. Very funny. Canceled too soon, so the ending leaves some loose threads hanging, but still 20 episodes to enjoy.” (Only available for sale on Apple, Vudu, Amazon, Google Play)

Resident Alien “Dark humor, light humor, all-around weirdness in a town that reminds you of ‘Northern Exposure.’ But with Alan Tudyk as the alien from outer space.” (Peacock Premium)

Red Oaks “Charming, with Paul Reiser, Richard Kind, and Jennifer Grey in meaty supporting roles. The younger actors in the main roles turn in first-rate performances, too. And it wraps it up with a perfect series finale.” (Amazon, Freevee)

Scott Ryan in "Mr Inbetween." Mark Rogers

Mr Inbetween “An Australian half-hour dramedy about a contract killer who is also a family man with a heart. Emotionally layered, and the understated yet brutal performance of creator/star Scott Ryan is riveting.” (Hulu)

Paradise “I recommend this because of the well-formed characters and the story lines (though predictable, they still capture you), and the acting. Set in ultra-conservative postwar Italy in 1956, it is the story of a new idea — a department store dedicated to women, staffed by pretty young saleswomen, run by a somewhat dark character, Mr. Mori. Mori falls in love with one of the saleswomen, Teresa. The themes range from a love battle over Teresa, an unwed mother, an older unwed mother who gave her newborn up for adoption, some gangsters, a rich family that undermines Mori, the stigma of divorce. It has everything.” (Netflix)

Cable Girls “A subtitled telenovela about women, friendship, and phone communication in the past.” (Netflix)

Hanna “A sci-fi/thriller/super heroine/fish-out-of-water story of a girl raised in the woods by her father and who are hunted by the CIA.” (Amazon)

Escape at Dannemora “Ben Stiller proved his directorial chops in this Showtime series. Behind this interesting prison breakout story was a lot of complex psychology. Patricia Arquette was at her absolute best, playing the role of Tilly Mitchell.” (Showtime, Paramount+)

Jayd Johnson, David Morrissey, and Katherine Kelly in "The Field of Blood." BBC One

The Field of Blood “Despite the title, this 2011 series set at a 1980s Glasgow newspaper has no horror theme unless you count the ruthless misogyny of its newsroom. The heroine is not glamorous and manages to outperform her male colleagues. Fabulous cast includes Peter Capaldi and David Morrissey.” (Pluto TV, Acorn TV, Roku)

The Outlaws “Laugh-out-loud-funny British series. A group of misfits including Christopher Walken and Stephen Merchant perform their community service sentence.” (Amazon)

Doc Martin “Martin Clunes as Dr. Martin Ellingham, a general practitioner in a fictional seaside town in England, who is revolted by the sight of blood. Unlike most doctors you see on TV, he has no people skills, is clueless about affection of any kind, despises animals, is incredibly acerbic and hilariously sarcastic. It takes a couple of episodes to warm up to Clunes’s character, but it is well worth the effort.” (Acorn TV, Roku, DirecTV)

Shetland “Eight-season police procedural set on Scotland’s Shetland islands, the UK’s northernmost region. Great cast, great stories, great scenery.” (BritBox, Amazon, Roku)

Fisk “It’s an Australian comedy. Fisk is a lawyer, the daughter of a famous retired judge, who gets fired and finds herself working for a small will and probate firm. She’s incredibly awkward and sarcastic, but in an endearing way. It’s smart, observational comedy that’s absolutely hilarious and a great break from formulaic trite shows like the new ‘Frasier’ reboot.” (Netflix)

From left: Dylan Llewellyn, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, and Nicola Coughlan in "Derry Girls." Netflix

Derry Girls “Besides being laugh-out-loud funny, it also provides some interesting context to Ireland’s Troubles, and the (I think) final episode, where they vote on the peace treaty, is so well done. The opening scene with Orla dancing through the streets is joyful and priceless and something you’d likely never see on an American show.” (Netflix)

Keeping Faith “Eve Myles is a revelation as an attorney in a firm owned by her husband and father-in-law. Her husband mysteriously disappears in the first episode and the pain (and the reasons for it) revealed by her and many of the cast of the show is just breathtaking. The show itself is incredibly intense throughout.” (Acorn TV)

Poldark “ ‘Poldark’ is basically a soap opera set in Cornwall after the Revolutionary War. It was the perfect show to watch with my husband, who loves history. If you were a fan of ‘Downton Abbey,’ you will be sure to love ‘Poldark.’” (Amazon, PBS Passport)

The Killing (Danish version) “It’s dark, very well-written, and well-acted. The characters are complicated, and there are season-long story lines. Danish politics add as much drama as the crimes themselves. The lead investigators, Sofie Gråbøl and Søren Malling, are top-notch Danish actors. The English version was good, but the Danish version was far better.” (Topic, Hoopla)

Sidse Babett Knudsen in "Borgen." Mike Kollöffel

Borgen “Superb Danish political drama about the country’s first female prime minister. Story is fictional but the prejudices and pressures she has to deal with are not.” (Netflix)

Halt and Catch Fire “A coming-of-age story of the tech revolution in the ‘80s. Brought me back to the era. Great acting. Reminded me of how many great technologies were extinguished by big companies that didn’t want the competition of better technologies.” (AMC+)

Boss “A stunning dramatic star turn by Kelsey Grammar. Grammar won a Golden Globe for outstanding performance despite the series receiving scant respect from critics and audiences.” (Amazon, Roku)

Painting with John “Hypnotic portrait of artist and musician John Lurie, who’s holed up in some tropical retreat.” (Max, DirecTV)

A scene from "Seaside Hotel." Walter Presents

Seaside Hotel “This beautifully made series is set, starting in the 1920s, at a summer hotel in Jutland, the northern area of Denmark. It’s slightly soapy at times, and tinged with the classic ‘upstairs/downstairs’ boundary (which slowly erodes) between the help and the guests. But the characters, their conflicts, and a certain Nordic sensibility are fascinating, and the series offers an interesting peek at early- to mid-20th-century Danish society and history.” (PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel)

Black Money Love “Taking place in Turkey, mostly Istanbul, it’s a murder mystery involving many characters and excellent acting. There are 164 episodes, so it was addictive.” (Netflix)

A Place to Call Home “Set in post-WWII Australia. Family intrigue, the long-term effects of war on soldiers and civilians, antisemitism, the plight of Indigenous people, gay issues: It’s got it all spread over six seasons and 69 wonderful episodes.” (Acorn TV, Hoopla)

The Gold “A very good BBC series about the Brinks-Mat robbery. An enjoyable drama, highlighted by excellent acting throughout.” (Paramount+)

Sara Mortensen (left) and Lola Dewaere in "Astrid." Patrick Fouque

Astrid “Although in French, it has a very sensitive portrayal of a woman with autism who joins with a detective to solve crimes. Her recall of detail is invaluable, and bad behavior toward her is contextualized in a way that helps the observer understand her actions.” (PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel, PBS Passport)

C.B. Strike “J.K. Rowling has written several detective mystery novels under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. The first five of these have been dramatized and are available now. Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger star as Strike and Robin Ellacott, respectively, she being his assistant. They both fill their roles beautifully. Though they attempt to keep their relationship business-like, you can sense the sexual tension throughout the series.” (Max)

W1A “A BBC mockumentary with Hugh Bonneville. Anyone who’s worked in a standard corporate hellhole will appreciate this. Sarah Parish and Jason Watkins are breathtaking in their depiction of dangerous cluelessness and manipulation.” (BritBox)

Men of a Certain Age “The dialogue between the characters reminded me of the gentle needling that goes on with my own friends.” (Max)

Doron Ben-David (left) and Lior Raz in "Fauda." Netflix

Fauda “A fascinating, heartbreaking, sometimes confusing series about an Israeli special ops unit in Gaza. No stereotypes, just people trying to live in a chaotic land. Excellent writing, acting, and production. And very timely at the moment.” (Netflix)

Damned “A half-hour comedy about child social-service workers in Britain. Filmed cinema verite style with no laugh track; my husband and I have no problem figuring out when to laugh. Really sharply written with wonderful performances by Alan Davies and Jo Brand.” (BritBox)

Offspring “The show is a contemporary drama series about a thirtysomething obstetrician and her fabulously messy family. The story follows Nina’s struggle to deal with her family, her hunt for a decent love life, and her tendency to overthink and fly off into fantasy. Her career delivering babies is full of surprises, her family life is never short of emergencies, and Nina is the person everyone turns to for help. It is the perfect balance of hilarious, endearing, heart-wrenching, and wonderful.” (Hulu)

Slow Horses “Why aren’t people watching this? The Mick Herron books [on which it’s based] are terrific, and Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas are brilliant. The younger cast members hold their own against these titans. You will be enthralled!” (Apple TV+)

Vera Vitali and Erik Johansson in "Bonus Family." Peterhoelstad.com

Bonus Family “A newly married couple, their former spouses, and their children navigate the emotional challenges and the tricky logistics of blended family life. The story revolves around a family of ‘exes’ who have changed partners and are trying to make the change in family life and dynamics a workable one. It is funny, sad, moving, relevant — everything together but not sappy like so many of these family dramas can be.” (Netflix)

Disenchantment “I couldn’t tell you why it’s not a hit; I would describe it as a cross between ‘Bojack Horseman’ and ‘Shrek’ as a satire of medieval fantasy with some very unexpected twists.” (Netflix)

How to with John Wilson “Wacky take on documentary filmmaking. Especially for lovers of NYC, warts and all.” (Max)

Occupied “When I first watched the Norwegian show on Netflix back in 2016, I was immediately hooked, but also scared, by the story line. Knowing that Putin didn’t like the show made it even more real. Fast-forward to the 2022 Ukraine invasion and it starts to look like a case of foreshadowing.” (Netflix)

Son Ye-jin (left) and Hyun Bin in "Crash Landing on You." lim hyo seon

Crash Landing on You “The chemistry between the two leads is incredible. But it was the supporting characters on both sides of the [South Korea-North Korea] border that often made me laugh out loud. Some may be put off by the subtitles, but I have this at the top of my rewatch list whenever I need a happiness boost.” (Netflix)

Detectorists “A quietly moving and delightful take on friendship, love, and what motivates us and brings us joy (with the added benefit of taking place in the English countryside with a terrific stable of British actors, including Toby Jones).” (Acorn TV, Pluto TV, Roku, Hoopla)

Hatufim “It is an Israeli series (unfortunately, very timely) about three Israeli soldiers captured on the Golan Heights, how it happened, how they and their families have reacted, and what happens when two come home after many years in captivity. It highlights the complexity of the politics and strategy in this beleaguered area.” (Amazon, Topic)

Getting On “About a rehab/nursing home with senior patients close to the end of life. Hilarious and touching, with real-life elderly actors (Ann Morgan Guilbert, Harry Dean Stanton, June Squibb, Janis Ian). And I’m a retired nurse.” (Max, Roku)

Tatja Seibt in "Dark." Stefan Erhard/Netflix

Dark “Imagine if ‘Lost’ had been a tight, focused 26-episode mystery box that knew where it was going from the start and got there directly while still allowing the mystery to unfold organically and with the characters having time to breathe. Is there a lot going on? Yes. Do you track multiple arcs and characters across various points in their life? Yes. Is the payoff worth the journey? Absolutely.” (Netflix)

The Hour “Season one is about a BBC news program in 1956 during the Suez Crisis and Hungarian Revolution — reflecting the current state of affairs in the Middle East and Europe. It stars Dominic West, Ben Whishaw, and Romola Garai.” (Acorn TV, Roku)

Patriot “This show hits all the ‘uns’: under the radar, unappreciated, underrated, and virtually unknown. It has great acting, a great cast, great writing, and even some singing. Although it is a drama, it is darkly funny (very dark at times). It surprises you at every turn. I consider it among the best shows I have ever seen.” (Amazon, Freevee)

Midnight Diner “The stories embrace universal truths, and it has recurring characters — with some especially interesting ones, including LGBTQ — all told in Japanese. Originally made in Japan and set in Tokyo, it never fails to pull me in, soothe me, amuse me, make me happy or sad. It’s incredibly haunting at times, other times simply hilarious. Think of ‘Cheers’ as a small overnight Japanese diner but with much deeper emotions.” (Netflix)

Keely Hawes (second from left) is the matriarch of a family in "The Durrells in Corfu. Courtesy of John Rogers

The Durrells in Corfu “The scenery is gorgeous and the cast is adorable and quirky in that British way that is never annoying, never cloying, and always laugh-out-loud funny. I fell hard for Keely Hawes as the matriarch of this family finding themselves in Greece after a family tragedy left them destitute. Perfection.” (Amazon, PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel, PBS Passport)

Bluey “I’ve tried pitching this wonderful show to people who just want something simple and heartwarming to watch after another depressing crime drama, but they are usually skeptical of the animated-talking-Australian-dogs aspect of it. Yet I’ll go so far as to say that Bluey is the best sitcom about family on TV right now. It’s always good for a laugh, will occasionally pull at the heartstrings, provides plenty of quotable lines, and features a delightful soundtrack worth checking out on its own. Bluey’s exploration into the dynamics between parents and children will delight fans of shows from ‘The Brady Bunch’ to ‘Full House’ to ‘Modern Family.’” (Disney+)

The Young Offenders “Irish comedy series about two troubled teens growing up and consistently making bad choices. Really biting. Comedy that cuts pretty deep and is not afraid to be silly.” (Roku)

Strong Girl Nam-Soon “Gifted with superhuman strength (turns out that all of the women in her family have this trait), a young woman returns to Korea to find her birth family, only to be entangled in a criminal case that could test her powers. Well acted, sometimes funny.” (Netflix)

From left: Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Devery Jacobs in "Reservation Dogs." Shane Brown/FX

Reservation Dogs “A beautiful and satisfying tale of an Indigenous community; season four was a graceful connection to young and old. I also loved its sly humor and poignancy.” (Hulu)

You’re the Worst “The story of two deeply self-involved Los Angelenos figuring out how to have a relationship. Season two focuses on the woman character’s severe depression, and was widely praised for its accuracy.” (Hulu)

High Seas “A bit of mystery, a bit of soap opera, and beautiful sets and costumes! The last season got cut short due to COVID, but seasons one and two are great.” (Netflix)

A French Village “This is a French series from 2009-17, set in WWII from 1940 on. It chronicles characters in a small French village over the course of the war. It’s like a soap opera, but really touching.” (Hoopla)

Forest Whitaker in "Godfather of Harlem." David Lee/Epix

Godfather of Harlem “Forest Whitaker, the great Giancarlo Esposito, and Vincent D’Onofrio, plus three compelling women characters and a strong supporting cast.” (Hulu, MGM+)

State of the Union “10 episodes, each 10 minutes long. Great performances in both seasons (Rosamund Pike/Chris O’Dowd, Brendan Gleeson/Patricia Clarkson). Terrific chemistry between the actors. Directed by Stephen Frears. Binge the entire series in three hours!” (AMC+)

This Fool “The main character goes through so much change and growth, but not without being tortured by his very funny family, friends, and co-workers.” (Hulu)

Babylon Berlin “Set in Berlin in the 1920s before and after the Depression and [during] the rise of fascism.” (Netflix)

The Head “A murder mystery/thriller set at the South Pole that will keep you guessing until the end. The claustrophobic setting at an Antarctic research station in the winter is fascinating. The cast is great.” (Max)

Sanjeev Bhaskar and Nicola Walker in "Unforgotten." John Rogers/Mainstreet Pictures

Unforgotten “Now in its sixth season, it features a convincing ensemble cast, highlighted by Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar. Walker has not returned for this sixth season, but it has been rewarding to see the rest of the cast assume more prominent roles. In the first five seasons, she consistently displayed her talent for understated yet powerful performances.” (Amazon, PBS Passport, PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel)

World on Fire “A high-paced drama. I feel like I’m experiencing World War II as the Europeans did.” (Amazon, PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel, PBS Passport)

Servant of the People “Amazing to watch the current president of Ukraine portray the president of Ukraine in a sweet, smart sitcom. Even as I write that it seems unbelievable that it’s true! And so poignant to get a glimpse of Ukrainian life and scenery before the war.” (Netflix)

Life in Pieces “A delightful, funny show to watch after you’ve watched an episode of a drama. In each episode, four stories about the Short family are told, and each one represents a different character from the multi-generational family.” (Hulu)

Kate Box (left) and Nina Oyama in "Deadloch." BRADLEY PATRICK

Deadloch “Tasmanian accents! An unlikely detective pairing where both cops are women, incredibly funny, subversive, and quite a good mystery at its center. The writing and the actors are all masterful. It’s a joy to watch.” (Amazon)

Kim’s Convenience “Fun, light, funny, tackles current issues around immigration, gender, and more. Characters are easy to love.” (Netflix)

Baskets “While Zach Galifianakas is the main character, Louie Anderson is the star and is amazing playing his mother. She is a sweet, rich character and always takes over ‘her’ scenes.” (Hulu)

We Are Lady Parts “The six-episode story of the all-female British Muslim punk rock band searching for their lead guitarist, who is a PhD candidate in microbiology. I cannot love this more! The showrunner is also responsible for the criminally unseen ‘Polite Society.’” (Peacock)

Moon Sori (left) and Kim Hee-ae in "Queenmaker." Kim Ji-yeon/Netflix

Queenmaker “A political revenge drama with an interesting story line and brilliant execution. Strong, fierce, complex female actors. You have to watch the first episode carefully in order to really get into the story.” (Netflix)

Silent Witness “Each story is two episodes, which means you get time to spend with the characters related to the dead body driving the case, discovered at the beginning of the first episode. The constants in the episodes are a team of forensic pathologists, and the way they interact with each other and involve themselves in the solving of the crime makes for must-watch viewing.” (BritBox, Hoopla)

The Law According to Lidia Poet “Italy’s first female lawyer breaking the glass ceiling. Much fun.” (Netflix)

Creamerie “The show begins at a New Zealand dairy farm five years after a plague kills all the men in the world. The region is run by a Goop-y cult called Wellness. Not exactly a spoiler: Things are not what they seem. The show manages to whipsaw between hilarity and tragedy and take you along for the ride.” (Hulu)

The Expanse “All those people who talked up ‘Battlestar Galactica’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ should watch this. Unlike those shows, ‘The Expanse’ absolutely nailed its ending. It is a complex show set in space that speaks very much to our current moment. The first couple of episodes were a little rocky but it quickly finds its feet.” (Amazon)

Martin Freeman in "Breeders," alongside Jayda Eyles and George Wakeman. Miya Mizuno/FX

Breeders “The writing, acting, and cast — led by Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard — are all top-notch, and it’s a show that poignantly captures all of the ups and downs of marriage, parenthood (both teen and adult), awkward adolescence, friendship, love, and how families break apart and come together.” (Hulu)

Sankt Maik “A con man assumes the role of a Catholic priest. Humor, unexpected plots, suspense, great characters, with a good vs. evil theme. In German, with subtitles.” (PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel)

Sky Castle “A 20-episode fictional series revolving around the elite college admissions process in Korea, but it is truly about the lengths to which parents running in elite circles will go to see their children succeed. It’s psychological, deals with major social issues in Korea, and is artfully produced.” (Netflix)

Loki “A deep dive into a villain forced to turn hero when he meets a bigger bad is also a deep dive into the greater truth of the world he is in.” (Disney+)

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.