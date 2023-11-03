We asked readers to recommend their favorite TV shows that no one is talking about, and they delivered — big time

And hundreds of you responded in a big way, with lesser-known titles of all sorts, many including smart, enthusiastic, and often persuasive descriptions. (See our accompanying story.) It’s proof of how very many shows are lurking out there in the digital ether, obscurities from a crowded era of TV waiting to be seen. Most of us know about “The Bear,” “Succession,” and “Ted Lasso” from critical acclaim, from word of mouth, and from Emmy nominations and wins. But the truth is that those are just the visible tip of the iceberg when it comes to what is actually released every year and what is good.

So y’all really want to steal my job, is that it? A few weeks back, we asked to hear from you about your favorite hidden gems of recent years, those TV shows and miniseries that you love but that have flown under the radar. You know, the stuff you try to bully your friends into watching because it’s so amazing but nobody knows about it.

The motivation behind our request to you was the shortage of new series, as the WGA strike (now resolved) and the SAG-AFTRA strike (still on) turn Peak TV into Bleak TV. The broadcast networks are already feeling it in the extreme, as they fill their nightly programming gaps with more and longer reality contests and game shows. And the cable and streaming outlets are going to be depleted before long, as they slowly mete out the rest of the finished shows in their coffers. But it’s clear that, if you’re willing to dig and explore a little, there are more than enough shows awaiting you once we reach the desert.

Not surprisingly, a lot of the suggestions that came in were of shows produced outside the United States. Streaming services have learned to import series to keep their lineups fresh, none more so than Netflix, which seems to release a handful of foreign-language series every week. “Fauda,” “Rita,” Astrid,” and “Dark” are just a few of the international titles we heard about. The most recommended foreign series, though, was “Borgen,” the unsentimentalized Danish political drama that premiered in 2010. The heroine is Birgitte Nyborg, Denmark’s first female prime minister, and we watch her — a relatively principled person — get caught up in the ins-and-outs of power, the media, and spin control. The show ended in 2013 after three seasons, but then Netflix brought it back for an eight-episode fourth season in 2022.

Korean series are also quite popular with Globe readers, and we received titles ranging from “Sky Castle” to “Queenmaker.” But “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” was the most-named Korean series by a long shot. I was impressed by the amount of passion readers expressed for this particular show, which is about a rookie attorney with autism who’s hired by a major law firm in Seoul. Sounds a tad like CBS’s “The Good Doctor” — which is coincidentally based on a Korean show. I’m always impressed when readers mention foreign-language series because so many viewers are scared away by subtitles. Yes, it takes a little effort — but just for a few minutes, until you hardly realize you’re reading. The first season of “Woo” has done well on Netflix, and it has been renewed for a second.

A lot of readers recommended shows from the United Kingdom, which, due to some heavy accents, often require subtitles even though they’re in English. “Breeders,” “Derry Girls,” “Line of Duty,” and, most of all, “Detectorists” were highly recommended. I’m definitely going to give “Detectorists” a try; it’s about a pair of metal detectorists, which is a unique premise, and it stars two favorites, Mackenzie Crook (the Dwight figure from the original British “The Office”) and Toby Jones (from, among many great things, the Truman Capote biopic “Infamous”). Somehow I missed it when it ran from 2014 to 2017, as I try to stay afloat in the weekly deluge of new series.

Readers did recommend a number of American shows I’ve been high on and written about — proving just how smart and correct you all are. The surrealistic “Man Seeking Woman,” Gary Oldman’s “Slow Horses,” the French dramedy “Call My Agent!,” David Simon’s New Orleans drama “Treme,” the post-apocalyptic “Station Eleven,” the marriage comedy “Catastrophe,” the endearing and eye-opening “We Are Lady Parts,” and Gillian Anderson’s terrifying “The Fall” are just a few of those titles. You also went in for a bunch of top-notch oldies, which don’t fit this particular hunt for recent gems, but which are certainly worth seeking out. Few can deny “Prime Suspect” with Helen Mirren, the idealistic “The West Wing,” the brilliant Evelyn Waugh adaptation “Brideshead Revisited,” and the imaginative and influential “The Singing Detective.” They’re in the sacred canon.

I’m hoping we’ll all find something new on this long list of series. Our call for favorites brought in a lot of goodies from readers who watch. It’s crowdsourcing from the TV set, for the TV set.









Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.