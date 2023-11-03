scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Introducing BoZton, a video series for the young people of The Hub

By Diti Kohli Globe Staff,Updated November 3, 2023, 1 hour ago
BoZton: The story of Boston's young people, in their own words
An upcoming Globe series, BoZton, amplifies the voices of young Bostonians. (Randy Vazquez/Boston Globe)

Generation Z is coming of age in an era of unprecedented volatility, on the tail end of a pandemic that shook our economic and social systems. COVID transformed the way we interact with each other and the world; inflation ratcheted up prices; and young people — specifically those born between 1997 and 2012 — are grappling with the fact that it is simply more difficult to make ends meet today than it was for our parents and grandparents.

Our upcoming series, BoZton, amplifies the voices of young Bostonians’ on the fundamental issues that impact their lives. We started with the unavoidable: housing. In Chapter One, we’ll touch on the burdens of soaring rent, the scramble to find an apartment, and the elusive dream of homeownership as it pertains to Gen Z.

It launches next week.

Take a peek at what’s to come and our other stories about Gen Z at globe.com/business/bozton.

