Introducing BoZton, a video series for the young people of The Hub

Globe reporter Diti Kohli sits down with young Bostonians to talk about housing, finances, and their futures in the city.

Generation Z is coming of age in an era of unprecedented volatility, on the tail end of a pandemic that shook our economic and social systems. COVID transformed the way we interact with each other and the world; inflation ratcheted up prices; and young people — specifically those born between 1997 and 2012 — are grappling with the fact that it is simply more difficult to make ends meet today than it was for our parents and grandparents.

Our upcoming series, BoZton, amplifies the voices of young Bostonians’ on the fundamental issues that impact their lives. We started with the unavoidable: housing. In Chapter One, we’ll touch on the burdens of soaring rent, the scramble to find an apartment, and the elusive dream of homeownership as it pertains to Gen Z.