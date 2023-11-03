Job growth slows, sowing a mix of concern and calm

Hiring figures for August and September were revised downward, subtracting more than 100,000 jobs from earlier reports. And the unemployment rate, based on a survey of households, rose to 3.9 percent from 3.8 percent in September.

The labor market has been relentlessly hot since the US economy began to recover from the shock of the pandemic. But there are signs of cooling as the holidays approach.

But there were extenuating factors in the data. Some 96,000 people reported being out of work because of a strike or labor dispute, the most since 1997 — largely because of auto industry walkouts that have since ended.

Accounting for those quirks, job creation still looks healthy. The three-month average — a frequent reference point for economists — is 204,000, a robust pace by historical standards. And the economy has generated job gains for a remarkable 34 straight months.

“This is mildly concerning, but for now, these are still strong numbers,” Sonu Varghese, chief market strategist at Carson Group, an asset management firm, said of the October data. “I think this is still just normalization.”

Markets reacted positively to the news. The signs of recent cooling reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would hold off on further interest-rate increases in its fight against stubborn inflation. Bond prices rose, and stocks delivered a fifth straight day of gains.

Because they worry that rapidly growing incomes can spur higher prices, Fed policymakers have been encouraged by recent decelerations in wage growth. The Labor Department report showed average hourly earnings up 0.2 percent in October from the previous month, slightly less than expected, and 4.1 percent higher than a year earlier.

Claudia Sahm, a Fed economist from 2007 to 2019 and the architect of a trusted recession indicator, said the October report did not suggest “a good direction” for the labor market. But she said it would take a longer-term rise in unemployment to signal an approaching recession.

The economy expanded at a 4.9 percent annualized rate from July through September, the Commerce Department reported last week. Throughout the year the economy has defied forecasts of a downturn, even as inflation lingered, driving down consumer sentiment and, to some extent, business confidence.

The economy has also experienced tremendous bifurcation in the past couple of years, with median household net worth surging while the poverty rate has ticked back up from its lows in 2021.

The Fed’s mammoth increase in interest rates — to more than 5 percent from near zero early last year — could be felt in new ways as winter approaches, with low-income borrowers and indebted businesses looking especially vulnerable. Car loans are prohibitively expensive for many. The housing market, crimped by a lack of supply and mortgage rates approaching 8 percent, has nearly frozen in many regions and locked out scores of potential middle-class homebuyers.

But for homeowners, who represent two-thirds of American households, the average rate on outstanding mortgage debt is still only 3.6 percent because millions bought or refinanced homes at low-cost terms through early 2022.

Corporate America took advantage of the days of low borrowing costs, too, and funded companies with easy credit. But interest rates are likely to remain elevated for much of next year, just as a large crop of businesses need fresh financing. Small businesses are already trudging through the muck of higher debt burdens, now paying approximately 10 percent interest on short-term loans, according to the National Federal of Independent Businesses.

“Small businesses have faced challenges getting access to capital and managing cash flows in this environment,” John Gibson, CEO of Paychex, a large payroll services company, said during a quarterly earnings call with shareholders.

Yet Gibson added that “small businesses continue to add workers at sustained, but modest rates,” and that he and his firm “don’t see any material change to the macro environment.”

Many market analysts are telling clients that unless a major shock occurs, the economy could keep chugging along, albeit at a more sluggish rate. Layoffs, a constant worry, are well below historical averages. And measures of labor-force productivity have made impressive gains as well in recent months.