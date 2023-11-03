The Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts in 2023

Read more stories from the 2023 Women & Power issue.
They run biotech and health care companies, universities and colleges, financial institutions, law firms, transportation and construction powerhouses, and more — they’re the women power players of the Bay State. Responsible for thousands of employees and billions in revenue, the women featured here drive the Massachusetts economy. Meet them in the 2023 installment of this list, created by The Women’s Edge and published annually in the Women & Power issue of the Globe Magazine.
Taken together, the 100 companies on this list represent a total revenue and operating budget of $84 billion. (To be precise, $84,072,252,122.58.)
Advertisement
How the list was created: For each organization, The Women’s Edge, a nonprofit that supports female business leaders, examined revenue or operating budget as well as other variables, including number of full-time employees in the state, workplace and management diversity, and innovative projects. The Women’s Edge then ranked organizations according to its own formula. This is the 23rd year that The Women’s Edge has created the list and the 11th year that the Globe Magazine has partnered with the group.
READ MORE FROM THE WOMEN & POWER ISSUE:
- Where are the women in tech and AI?
- Claudia Goldin: The Nobel Prize winner next door
- How a ‘broken rung’ can stop women in middle of the career ladder
- Roundtable: She’s leading the way on campus
- Loretta Ross doesn’t believe in cancel culture
- A career pivot catapulted Vertex’s CEO to the top of the biotech world