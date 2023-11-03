The Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts in 2023

Read more stories from the 2023 Women & Power issue.

They run biotech and health care companies, universities and colleges, financial institutions, law firms, transportation and construction powerhouses, and more — they’re the women power players of the Bay State. Responsible for thousands of employees and billions in revenue, the women featured here drive the Massachusetts economy. Meet them in the 2023 installment of this list, created by The Women’s Edge and published annually in the Women & Power issue of the Globe Magazine.

Taken together, the 100 companies on this list represent a total revenue and operating budget of $84 billion. (To be precise, $84,072,252,122.58.)