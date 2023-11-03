scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Globe Magazine

The Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts in 2023

The Women’s Edge and Globe Magazine celebrate the state’s leading companies and nonprofits run by women.

Updated November 3, 2023, 17 minutes ago
Women & Power: The top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts
WATCH: They lead in business, biotech, higher education and more. Globe Magazine contributing editor Lisa Button shares more about this special issue.

Read more stories from the 2023 Women & Power issue.

They run biotech and health care companies, universities and colleges, financial institutions, law firms, transportation and construction powerhouses, and more — they’re the women power players of the Bay State. Responsible for thousands of employees and billions in revenue, the women featured here drive the Massachusetts economy. Meet them in the 2023 installment of this list, created by The Women’s Edge and published annually in the Women & Power issue of the Globe Magazine.

Taken together, the 100 companies on this list represent a total revenue and operating budget of $84 billion. (To be precise, $84,072,252,122.58.)

Advertisement

How the list was created: For each organization, The Women’s Edge, a nonprofit that supports female business leaders, examined revenue or operating budget as well as other variables, including number of full-time employees in the state, workplace and management diversity, and innovative projects. The Women’s Edge then ranked organizations according to its own formula. This is the 23rd year that The Women’s Edge has created the list and the 11th year that the Globe Magazine has partnered with the group.

READ MORE FROM THE WOMEN & POWER ISSUE:

Boston Globe Today