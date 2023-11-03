Annual 5k race raises more than $1.5 million in memory of Northeastern’s Ryan Shaw

The Ryan Shaw Memorial 5K has raised more than $1.5 million since its founding in 2017, a year after the 18-year-old from Wakefield died from bacterial meningitis.

In short, he was more than one-in-a-million to them.

Many who knew Ryan Shaw remember the late Northeastern University student for his love of family, passion for entrepreneurship, and artistic talents.

On Saturday, his family, fraternity brothers, and friends will lace up for the seventh annual race. Around 800 participants are expected for the race that begins at noon at Artesani Park on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton.

“It’s a huge celebration,” said Scott Shaw, Ryan’s father, in an interview.

Proceeds benefit the Ryan Shaw Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money for three organizations: The Ryan Shaw ‘15 Entrepreneurial Education Program at his high school, St. John’s Prep in Danvers; Mustard Seed Communitiesthat helps disabled children in Jamaica; The Haven Project that helps homeless children in Lynn.

Money has been raised through business sponsorships, individual donations, and race participant fees. Most major donors have ties to Northeastern or Ryan’s family. “[The race] creates a very positive remembrance of someone who was a special kid, despite the fact that he’s not here anymore,” Shaw said.

Ryan Shaw jet-skiing at Bass River in West Dennis in the summer of 2015. (handout)

Ryan died in May 2016 of bacterial meningitis after his freshman year at Northeastern. Shortly after, a group from his college fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha, started the 5k race in his honor.

Brendan Slattery, who graduated from Northeastern in 2020, and met Ryan while they studied abroad together in Dublin during their first semester of college.

“Our base goal was to … create an event that would outlast each of our tenures at Northeastern,” Slattery said.

”We intentionally made it a very central piece of [the fraternity’s] annual programming for the purpose of having a group that would be very invested in its continuation and its success in years to come,” Slattery said.

Mike Bernard, a current Northeastern student and fraternity member, plays a lead role in planning the race, alongside Slattery and Shaw.

“It started off smaller and it’s kind of grown each year, more than we had ever anticipated,” Bernard said.

Although Bernard and other current fraternity members didn’t know Ryan, every year the whole fraternity participates, he said.

Ryan is remembered by Slattery as someone who was “very quick to have a laugh, and have a good time, and enjoy the people around him,” Slattery said.









Ryan Shaw (center) with his Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity brothers after his initiation in the spring of 2016, shortly before his death. (handout)





