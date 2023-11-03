President Biden meets with families in Lewiston, calls for ‘reasonable, responsible measures’ around safety.

LEWISTON, Maine — President Biden on Friday traveled to the scene of the nation’s deadliest mass shooting this year to mourn with community members and visit with the families of some of the 18 victims killed in last week’s attacks at a local bar and a bowling alley.

The president and first lady Jill Biden visited a memorial outside Schemengees Bar and Grille, where they laid a bouquet of flowers and stood for a moment of silence, before moving to Just-In-Time Recreation, the two locations where an Army reservist opened fire on Oct. 25 as people were enjoying a night out. More than a dozen others were injured, authorities have said.

Outside the bowling alley, Biden met with first responders and expressed his support for the community. In prepared remarks, he said he came to their city to make sure the community knows that “you’re not alone.”

“They’ll never forget the trauma they experienced,” Biden said of the first responders. “I can’t express how much we appreciate what you did. And also the nurses and docs from the hospital who took care of these folks. I don’t know how they do it. We’re also meeting with survivors and families of the victims who [will] never quite be the same.”

Biden then turned his attention to the victims.

“Eighteen precious souls stolen,” he said. “Thirteen wounded. Children, grandchildren, spouses, siblings, parents, grandparents, bowling coaches, union workers, beloved members and advocates and friends of Lewiston’s deaf and hard of hearing community. All of them lived lives of love and service and sacrifice.”

Biden added: “We also remember the survivors who will forever carry the memories and the physical emotional scars of this. They should be embraced. I know you will, I know you do.”

To the families of victims and survivors, Biden said he intended to share a message of mourning, and also of hope.

“We know your hearts are broken, but we also know your spirits are strong,” he said.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Just-in-Time Recreation, one of the sites of a mass shooting, in Lewiston, Maine, Nov. 3, 2023. President Biden traveled to Lewiston to meet with the families of those killed or injured during last month’s rampage, which killed 18 people. HAIYUN JIANG/NYT

Biden did not use the visit to directly call on Congress to address issues around gun safety, as he has repeatedly done throughout his presidency, but he said there should be “reasonable, responsible measures to protect our children, our families, our communities.”

“Regardless of our politics, this is about protecting our freedom to go to a bowling alley, a restaurant, school, church without being shot and killed,” he said.

Biden’s visit to Central Maine is his latest trip to the scene of a deadly mass shooting to mourn with families and console community members. In his speech, which lasted about four minutes, the president recalled past shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, in 2022, and Monterey Park, Calif., earlier this year, as well as at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in 2012, when he was vice president.

“As we mourn today in Maine, this tragedy opens a painful, painful wound all across the country,” he said. “Too many Americans have lost loved ones or survived the trauma of gun violence.”

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay flowers at Schemengees Bar and Grille, one of the sites of last week's mass shooting, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Evan Vucci/Associated Press

The president arrived in Lewiston as investigators continue to probe the gunman, Robert R. Card II, who was found dead in nearby Lisbon of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound two nights after the shootings, and his motive for carrying out the attack.

Questions also continue to surround the response by Maine law enforcement to warnings raised by military officials about Card’s mental health and threats he made against fellow Army reservists. Documents released earlier this week also showed Card’s son and ex-wife had spoken with law enforcement months prior to the shooting about their concerns with his mental health and numerous firearms he possessed.

Outside the bowling area on Friday, Biden was joined by Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, Representative Chellie Pingree, Maine Governor Janet Mills, and Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline. A group of local first responders stood behind them.

“There’s little that we can say or do to ease the pain of a tragedy like this,” King said. “But we have to start by acknowledging it and committing ourselves to the sacred duty of remembering those who we have lost. And today is about remembrance.”

Collins said the mass shootings marked “a day of horror and grief, but also a day of courage and compassion.” She also offered a message to the deaf community, which lost four beloved members in the shooting: “Stay strong.”

A poster with the names of those killed in the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine lies at a makeshift memorial at Schemengees Bar and Grille .This is one of two locations in Lewiston’s mass shooting last week. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Sheline, who proclaimed Nov. 3 as “Love Lewiston Day,” expressed gratitude to Biden for his “unconditional support and assistance” as well as to the governor and other state leaders “for the incredible work they’ve done to support our city.”

“No community can confront a challenge like this on its own,” he said.

After the speakers concluded, the Bidens were taken to Raymond A. Geiger Elementary School, where they spent about two hours meeting with families and victims.

Breslin Macneir, whose father, Keith Macneir, was killed in the shooting at Schemengees, said he was surprised by the personal nature of Biden’s time with each family. He said he became emotional when the president told him how much he looked like his dad.

“As far back as I can remember, people have been telling me that,” Macneir said. “When I heard him say, ‘I’ve seen pictures of your father, and Jesus, you do look like him,’ I choked up for sure.”

Dressed in a suit, Macneir described the room inside the school where families gathered around tables.

“There was no speech made, literally just sitting down” with each family, Macneir said. This was followed by “handshakes, hugs, and words of encouragement all the way around.”

Macneir said that while he is still “numb, and everything feels very surreal,” he was “comforted that my country’s leader is here, and that my country cares enough to make the effort to be here for us.”

The Bidens arrived at Schemengees Bar and Grille just after 3:20 p.m. The memorial site in front of the bar was covered in flowers, along with carved pumpkins, candles, and signs. One read, “The Kindness of Strangers Heals Our Wounds.” Another demanded, “Fix the Mental Health System.”

At the corner of Lincoln Street and South Avenue, onlookers lined the roadway with their phones out to take pictures and videos of the convoy as it passed by.

As she exited her vehicle in the convoy, Governor Mills immediately went to Schemengees owner Kathy Lebel and hugged her tightly.

The president and first lady exited the limousine and approached the memorial site, bending to lay a bouquet of white flowers wrapped in a white ribbon by the site. President Biden then took off his sunglasses for a moment of silence. Then he gestured toward Lebel and local officials, who approached. The president hugged Lebel and the two spoke for a few moments.

As the convoy made its way from the bar to the Just-In-Time bowling alley, residents dotted the sidewalk and gathered in driveways along the route, some with phones out, others shading their eyes from the sun. .

Maine House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross said she found it “very comforting to have the president and first lady coming.”

It felt as if they were coming out of a genuine desire to support, not out of obligation, she said.

“They know our pain,” she said, and “it means a lot to have them here.”

Material from pool reports was used in this report.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott. Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her @amandakauf1. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.