In Brighton, Jewish community sets an empty Shabbat table for Israeli hostages

“It’s one way not to lose sight of the individual people who we’re talking about here,” Burton said. “Too often, the conversation becomes a matter of numbers.”

Each empty chair represented one individual missing from their Shabbat table this Friday, said Jeremy Burton, the CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council, in an interview Friday.

More than 200 empty chairs lined a Shabbat table on the Brighton Common on Friday to honor the hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas terrorists since the surprise attack on Israel Oct. 7.

Jewish organizations including JCRC, Combined Jewish Philanthropies, the Israeli-American Council, and ADL New England hosted the event, which drew a crowd of more than 100 people, including several students from schools in the area, Burton said.

On Brighton Common on Friday, a solidarity gathering was held to show support for the more than 200 hostages who continue to be held by Hamas following the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel and to demand their immediate release. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Participants set the table, heard from a family member of one of the hostages, and said the prayer for hostages — a prayer many Jews have never had to say, he added.

At the end of Friday’s event, the attendees took down the Shabbat table display because “anything remotely related to Israel” would require full security amid ongoing anti-Israel vandalism occurring in the Boston area, Burton said.

But all of the attendees were able to take a small piece of the display, he said.

“Everybody who was there took a bit of the table home with them, like flowers or challah” bread, Burton said, as a way to “bring these hostages to their Shabbat tables at home.”

The empty Shabbat table began as a vigil in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv and has spread across the world, Burton said.

Some of the more than 200 people being held hostage have connections to New England.

Bobbie Polin Pomper, of Newton, told attendees at the Brighton event about one of her young relatives who was kidnapped at the Nova Peace music festival in Southern Israel, Burton said.

Polin Pomper is the aunt of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who hid in a shelter with several other festival-goers when Hamas attacked, Burton said. The terrorists threw grenades and fired machine guns into the shelter, killing many of those who’d sought safety.

In videos taken by Hamas and circulated on social media, the terrorists could be seen abducting survivors from the shelter, including Goldberg-Polin, and putting them in trucks.

“His family’s understandably terrified,” Burton said. “They had not heard anything in 27 days.”

There have been many sleepless nights for those with connections to the hostages.

“People are deeply sad, and it’s deeply frustrating to not know anything about how they’re doing,” he added.

But through the painful weeks, the Jewish community has found comfort in being together.

“If we stopped coming together to be Jewish in public space, if we hide our Jewishness in public space, then, to be blunt, the antisemites win,” Burton said. “Any fear I have isn’t going to keep me away from the community right now.”





















Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.