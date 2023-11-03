Bus driver charged in fatal crash that killed Brandeis student last year

Ryan’s office said a State Police investigation into the crash allegedly found Fenelon, who was an employee of Joseph’s Transportation, was driving “erratically” at 52 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone and failed to apply the brakes before the bus left the road and struck trees the night of Nov. 19, 2022 .

Jean Fenelon, 58, of Boston, was arraigned Friday in Waltham District Court and was released on personal recognizance, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement. He was ordered not to operate a motor vehicle without a license and to have no contact with any witnesses.

A Brandeis shuttle bus driver has been charged with motor vehicle homicide and speeding in connection with a bus crash last year that killed a Brandeis student, prosecutors said Friday.

Thirty passengers were on board the bus, a shuttle between the Boston and Cambridge area to the university’s Waltham campus.

One passenger, 25-year-old Vanessa Mark, was pronounced dead at the scene. At least 26 passengers, mostly students from Brandeis and other schools, were injured in the crash, some in life-altering ways.

Fenelon’s next court date is Feb. 28, 2024, Ryan’s office said.

The criminal charges against Fenelon come after Mark’s parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Fenelon and Joseph’s Transportation in August.

A month earlier, federal records released to the Globe in response to a Freedom of Information Act request showed Fenelon was allegedly driving almost twice the posted speed limit before the crash and had worked too many hours while also holding a second job as a school bus driver in Boston.

Medford-based Joseph’s Transportation was under contract with Brandeis University to provide transportation for students on its Waltham campus, including a shuttle to Boston and Cambridge.

Mark was an undergraduate student on leave from Brandeis at the time of the crash. In the days afterward, friends remembered Mark as a caring friend who represented “pure goodness.”

She was returning from a trip to New York City with friends the night of Nov. 19 when they boarded the shuttle bus in Boston, which was heading to Waltham with about 30 passengers on a clear and dry night.

After passing over a bridge on the Weston-Waltham line, the shuttle’s passenger-side tires rubbed against the curbing on South Street and the driver lost control of the bus, which jumped onto the sidewalk and through a pair of trees, sideswiping them, according to a Waltham police report.

The 33,000-pound vehicle came to a stop when its front end slammed into another tree, the report said. Fenelon and the 26 students suffered a range of injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

Fenelon, of Hyde Park, was released from the hospital the next day. He tested negative for drugs and alcohol, according to federal records.

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.