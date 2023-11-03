DiZoglio has no legal authority to probe the state Legislature, attorney general tells auditor

DiZoglio, a former lawmaker, said in March that she intended to audit the Legislature and its “closed-door operation,” pursuing a promise she campaigned on during her run for the office last year. Legislative leaders, however, resisted, prompting DiZoglio in July to send a 19-page memo asking Campbell, a Boston Democrat, to “recognize” that she has the authority to do so.

Campbell’s opinion, issued in a letter to DiZoglio on Thursday, marked a significant juncture in the politically charged fight between the auditor and her fellow Democrats who run the Legislature.

Attorney General Andrea J. Campbell dealt a blow to the state auditor’s push to audit the Massachusetts Legislature, arguing that Diana DiZoglio’s office neither has the authority to unilaterally probe the legislative branch, nor can sue lawmakers in an attempt to force their hand.

Campbell did not.

In her 17-page letter to DiZoglio, Campbell said she could find no precedent of an auditor pursuing the type of wide-ranging audit of the Legislature that DiZoglio has proposed and that past auditors “have made the same determination” the attorney general’s office did — that the auditor lacks the legal authority to audit the Legislature without its consent under the current law.

Campbell said it’s “unlikely” the Legislature gave DiZoglio unconditional authority to audit it, given the House and Senate did not explicitly include themselves among the agencies that fall under the auditor’s purview in state law.

Further, Campbell said there are constitutional limitations on what DiZoglio’s office could even audit within the Legislature, suggesting that DiZoglio’s efforts to get a ballot question before voters that would give her the authority could face legal hurdles should the initiative pass into law.

“We are mindful, of course, that the question of whether the SAO currently can audit the Legislature over its objection is different from the question of whether the SAO should be able to do so,” Campbell wrote in her letter, using an acronym for the state auditor’s office. “The latter is, at least in part, a question of policy rather than a question of law.”

DiZoglio said in July that she intended to sue the House and Senate after Democratic leaders there “repeatedly stonewalled” her plans to audit them.

The auditor, however, needs authorization from the attorney general to bring a suit in court under state law, which gives the state’s top prosecutor the power to represent state entities in “all suits and other civil proceedings.”

Campbell’s office told DiZoglio Thursday that “litigation on this question is not necessary or appropriate.”

“In addition, as a steward of taxpayer resources, the Attorney General’s Office believes that the cost of such legal sparring among entities within the same state government would be better spent on the sound and efficient delivery of government services,” Campbell wrote to DiZoglio.

State Auditor Diana DiZoglio sings her version of “Walking on Sunshine” at the annual St. Patrick's Day Breakfast in South Boston in March. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

In a statement, DiZoglio said she “strongly” disagrees with Campbell’s interpretation, and intends to continue to conduct her office’s audit of the Legislature.

“A question of statutory interpretation on a matter of such importance to taxpayers is best answered by the courts, not the executive department of government,” she said. “Massachusetts has one of the most opaque legislatures in the nation and this decision reinforces the status quo that benefits powerful insiders while leaving working people in [the] dark.”

House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen E. Spilka conversely said they were grateful for Campbell’s decision, saying in a joint statement that it “reinforced our long-held position.”

The opinion will likely put an even greater emphasis on DiZoglio’s efforts to put a proposed ballot initiative before voters. Democrats — and even some Republicans — are backing her effort to collect roughly 75,000 signatures by Nov. 22 in order to qualify for the ballot, on which voters would be asked to give her the express authority to audit the Legislature.

DiZoglio said Friday that she intends to keep pushing to get it on the ballot so “voters have the opportunity to make it crystal clear that they expect transparency and accountability from the Legislature they pay for.”

Legislators already have sought to undercut it. The state Senate’s counsel sent a three-page letter to Campbell asking the attorney general to reject DiZoglio’s petition to put a question on the ballot because it is “not in the ‘proper form.’”

Campbell ultimately, however, approved the initiative’s language, a basic step for any question seeking to make the ballot.

Voters initially have indicated they’re receptive to giving the auditor that power. In a UMass Amherst/WCVB poll released last month, 67 percent of those surveyed said they would vote for a ballot initiative that would “allow the state auditor to assess the performance of the state Legislature,” compared to 7 percent who said they would vote against it.

Yet, in her letter Thursday to DiZoglio, Campbell warned that should the initiative make it before voters and get approved, the attorney general’s office “may need to consider whether constitutional limitations affect how the law would apply.”

DiZoglio — who served a combined 10 years across both legislative chambers before winning the auditor’s office — has vociferously questioned legislative leaders’ commitment to transparency. She consistently challenged then-House speaker Robert DeLeo, a clash that peaked in 2018 when she spoke out on the House floor in violation of a nondisclosure agreement she had received after being fired as a legislative aide amid innuendo and what she described as harassment.

That fight featured prominently in her stump speeches last summer to voters and Democratic activists, as she specifically pitched auditing the Legislature as part of her campaign platform during her Democratic primary battle against transportation advocate Chris Dempsey.

The scope of DiZoglio’s proposed review is broad. She indicated in letters to Spilka and Mariano that it could include a review of not only hiring and spending within the chambers, but how they appoint committees, the adoption or suspension of their rules, and their policies and procedures.

But legislative leaders have so far rebuffed DiZoglio. Mariano has said he would not comply with an audit, arguing it is both unconstitutional and “wholly unnecessary.” Spilka argued that “as the separation of powers clause dictates,” her chamber is empowered to manage its own business and set its own rules.

DiZoglio’s predecessor, Suzanne Bump, has argued that the Legislature is not required to adhere to the auditor office’s requests. Gerry McDonough, a former deputy auditor and Bump’s general legal counsel for five years, told the Globe in March that he, too, believes DiZoglio cannot audit the legislative chambers without their consent.

Campbell noted that past auditors have filed legislation to give them the power. Previous bills died in the very legislative bodies the auditor was seeking to audit.

DiZoglio has dismissed those arguments as clinging to the status quo. In her letter to Campbell in July, she argued that the Legislature qualifies as a “department” of the state, which falls under her purview. The assertion that auditing the Legislature would also violate the constitution is also “woefully mistaken,” she wrote.

“An audit of the Legislature reflects the will of the people, not the circumvention thereof,” she said.

Campbell’s office disagreed with DiZoglio on several points, arguing that past legal opinions and what it called “standard methods of interpreting statutory language” show the term “department” does not include the Legislature.

“I believe transparency is a cornerstone of good government,” Campbell said in a statement, “but that transparency must be achieved through methods that are consistent with the law.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.