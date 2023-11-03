Everett School Committee appoints acting superintendent

Eight of the 10 School Committee members, including Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, voted for the appointment with member Samantha Lambert abstaining. Member Marcony Almeida-Barros, who earlier in the week raised objections to putting Superintendent Priya Tahiliani on leave, was not present at the meeting.

The Everett School Committee appointed William “Bill” Hart as acting superintendent for the school district Thursday night, just days after placing the current embattled superintendent on leave over the objections of students, teachers, and community members.

Hart is currently the chairman of the city’s board of assessors, previously spent 12 years as the vice president of Bunker Hill Community College and worked as the chief executive officer of the Massachusetts Community Colleges Executive Office.

Hart, who was present at Thursday’s meeting and was given an opportunity to address the committee, was the sole candidate considered.

“He’s the perfect fit to lead us during this interim period, because now more than ever, we need strength,” said Jeanne Cristiano, who represents Ward 3, before nominating Hart. “Now more than ever, we need stability and continuity. Now more than ever, we need someone who has demonstrated proven leadership at the senior executive level. Now, more than ever, we need Bill Hart to serve as our interim superintendent. Our kids can’t wait.”

On Monday night, the committee voted 7 to 3 to place Tahiliani on leave pending a human resources investigation into allegations from 10 unnamed people that she created a hostile work environment, among other complaints. Critics argue the investigation is politically motivated and driven by the mayor.

Earlier in the year, more than 100 Everett High School students walked out of class in protest after the School Committee voted 6 to 4 to not renew Tahiliani’s contract.

Two weeks later, Tahiliani and Deputy Superintendent Kim Tsai filed a lawsuit alleging racism, sexism, and retaliatory actions against DeMaria, the School Committee, and the city of Everett. Tahiliani had also accused DeMaria of discrimination and retaliation in 2022.

“It’s important to recognize that all this bickering and acrimony has not been fun for any of us,” said Cristiano. “The decisions we make have serious consequences, both good and bad, but I believe in my heart, that we all come to the table to do the best we can for our key stakeholders, our educators, our parents, and most importantly, our students, our kids.”

How the committee moves forward with a search for a new superintendent could hinge on the results of the School Committee election next Tuesday, when nine members are up for reelection. The mayor, who is appointed to the board, has been a voting member of the School Committee since January 2021 when the Everett City Council changed the city charter at the his request to allow him a seat on the board. Three of the seats on the committee are at-large positions, with seven candidates running; the three candidates with the most votes win. Of the six ward seats, only two — Cristiano, who represents Ward 3, and Almeida-Barros, who represents Ward 6 — are running unopposed.

Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.