Four people hospitalized after home explosion in Orland, Maine

An adult was flown by helicopter to Easter Maine Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A propane leak was the likely cause of the explosion that occurred around 9:20 a.m. at 102 Soper Road, the agency said in a statement.

A home in Orland, Maine caught fire and exploded Friday, injuring four people, one of whom was flown to a hospital, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

Three other adults were taken by ambulance to the medical center. One suffered serious injuries, the other two minor injuries, the statement said.

Their conditions were not known Friday evening.

Advertisement

The injured included the owners of the house and their two friends, according to officials.

The house is a total loss, officials said. Photos released by the agency show a bright ball of flame engulfing the home, with black smoke rising above tall trees.

Investigators believe a propane leak caused the explosion, but are still trying to determine the ignition source, the statement said.

Orland is a small town in Hancock County located in the state’s Downeast region.

No further information was released.









Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.