Hundreds of mourners honor the lives of victims in Lewiston mass shootings

Her greatest source of joy, however, was her only child, Brandon.

AUBURN, Maine — Tricia Asselin was a hugger, a New England sports fanatic, an exceptional athlete who didn’t like anyone making a fuss over her. She was her family’s rock; her sister’s confidante. She had multiple jobs, but still devoted her spare time to charities, like Susan G. Komen and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Everything that she did in life was for her son. She loved him, and I want that love to carry on with her son,” said her sister, Bobbi Nichols, in a raw and unrehearsed eulogy at East Auburn Baptist Church Friday morning. Nichols was one of several family members who spoke at the funeral service honoring Asselin, who, at 53, was killed in a shooting rampage in nearby Lewiston on Oct. 25.

Advertisement

Nichols was bowling with Asselin at Just-In-Time Recreation on the night of the massacres at the Lewiston bowling alley and billiards bar that left 18 people dead. Asselin, who worked part time at the bowling alley, was shot while trying to call 911, according to her family.

“She was special. She was my hero. She was a lot of people’s heroes,” Nichols went on, her voice breaking. “I don’t know, really, how I’m gonna go on without her. But I have to stop being selfish.”

A funeral service was held for Tricia Asselin at East Auburn Baptist Church. A sign with a psalm greeted funeral-goers at the entrance. Asselin was shot to death in Lewiston’s mass shooting last week. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Asselin’s funeral was the first in a somber succession of memorial services and burials that will be held throughout Maine this week and next. Services for three more victims, Peyton Abbott Brewer-Ross, Thomas Conrad, and William Frank Brackett, will be held Saturday in Boothbay, Sabattus and Brunswick, respectively. On Sunday, mourners will gather in Lewiston for a service celebrating the life of Arthur Strout, who was also killed in the shootings.

Advertisement

The service for Asselin drew more than 500 mourners, including Auburn’s mayor, Jason Levesque.

“It’s amazing how a tragedy makes you realize how small a community of 65,000 people is,” Levesque said to a reporter before the service began, referring to Lewiston and Auburn, twin cities on opposite sides of the Androscoggin River.

Senior Pastor Roger Cousineau, who presided over the service in the church’s modern sanctuary, encouraged mourners not only to grieve, but to celebrate Asselin’s life and the difference she made, despite the cruel and senseless circumstances of her death.

“An event such as this stirs the most powerful of human emotion. Those emotions of sorrow and sadness and anger are all appropriate,” Cousineau said. “This wasn’t just the passing of the life. This was the tearing of a life out of our hands and heart.”

But, he continued, “Tricia’s life is worthy of celebration and remembrance.”

Two men hug at the end of a funeral service that was held for Tricia Asselin at East Auburn Baptist Church. She was shot to death in Lewiston’s mass shooting last week. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Her family is raising money on GoFundMe for memorial scholarships in Asselin’s honor for students at Edward Little High School in Auburn and Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham.

“She was always full of smiles,” Bruce Bickford, a former Maine state representative, reminisced to a reporter, as he waited for the service to start.

He said he met Asselin more than three decades ago through their shared interest in bowling.

“You never saw a frown on her face,” he said. “She was just an amazing person.”

A Lewiston Police officer is hugged at the conclusion of a funeral mass was for Ronald Morin at The Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. Morin was shot to death in Lewiston’s mass shooting last week. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

As Asselin’s service concluded, a funeral Mass began for Ronald Morin at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston on the other side of the river. Morin was shot and killed while playing cornhole at Schemengees Bar and Grille, the second location of the gunman’s rampage. He was 55, a Coca-Cola employee and a Schemengees regular, participating in cornhole leagues and tournaments.

Advertisement

Hundreds filled the pews of the basilica’s large and ornate sanctuary, sunlight streaming through stained-glass windows. Morin’s children, Amy Puciaty and Eric Morin, eulogized their father together. They remembered him as a comical prankster who made friends wherever he went and left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

“This is just unreal,” Puciaty said, marveling at all the people who had gathered to honor her father’s life. “Take a second and look around this room. This is really cool to see.”

When the Mass ended, a Maine state trooper played bagpipes as he led Morin’s family out of the basilica. The church bells rang as mourners, wiping their eyes and embracing one another, walked outside into the bright afternoon.

Brent Hamel, best friend to Ron Morin for over 40 years, embraces friends and family after attending the funeral for Morin at The Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Friday. Morin, who was killed last week in Lewiston’s mass shooting, was remembered by friends as a welcoming, funny man who could bring cheer to an entire room in a moment. A regular in the cornhole leagues and tournaments at Schemengees and a popular adult softball umpire, Morin worked for many years at Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast. He left behind a wife and two children. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Mike Caron, 66, emerged on the steps, reaching for mutual friends of his and Morin’s in the crowd. Caron had met Morin a few years ago. They were both umpires in a recreational softball league.

“He was a great guy,” Caron said. “Big-time jokester. He just made everyone feel comfortable.”

Caron personally knew six of the shooting victims. The way the residents of Lewiston have banded together has touched him, he said.

Advertisement

“I wish the world could come together like this,” he said. “Lewiston is a great community. A lot of support and a lot of good people.”

Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her @DDpan.