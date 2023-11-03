It sure sounds like Rep. Fenton-Fung is running for Cranston mayor

A filing with the state Board of Elections this week shows that Fenton-Fung loaned her campaign $25,000 on Sept. 30, which allowed her to report that she ended the third quarter of 2021 with more than $100,000 cash on hand.

The GOP lawmaker, who toppled former House speaker Nicholas Mattiello in 2020, isn’t ready to formally announce that she intends to run in a primary next year against incumbent Mayor Ken Hopkins, also a Republican, but she is taking steps to enter the race.

It’s the worst-kept secret in Cranston politics: State Representative Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung is totally running for mayor.

Hopkins reported that he had $136,000 in campaign funds as of Sept. 30.

”My husband and I really miss fixing Cranston,” Fenton-Fung told me this week. “What’s going on now – it’s hard to watch.”

Fenton-Fung is married to former mayor Allan Fung, who could be elected student body president at both Cranston East and Cranston West judging by the reception he gets at high school football games each week.

The rivalry between one-time allies Fenton-Fung and Hopkins has been simmering for a couple of years now, and they’ve traded barbs publicly over the future of the Budlong Pool.

For his part, Hopkins says that he will seek reelection next year.

With all the infighting among Republicans, Cranston Democrats may see this as a prime opportunity to win back the mayor’s office in more than a decade – especially if Council President Jessica Marino decides to enter the race.

Party leaders in the city believe they have momentum after Councilman Dan Wall won a special election this year in a ward that traditionally elects Republicans.

