Woman, 31, found dead in Logan garage was allegedly stabbed by boyfriend, officials say

Mbitu was found dead around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Kangethe’s 2013 Toyota Venza in the airport’s central parking garage.

Kevin Kangethe, 40, is wanted on a murder charge in the slaying of Margaret Mbitu, who lived in Whitman. Court records described Kangethe, of Lowell, as Mbitu’s boyfriend.

The international fugitive accused of killing a 31-year-old nurse whose body was found Wednesday in a car at Logan Airport allegedly stabbed and slashed her to death before boarding a flight to Kenya, according to court records.

Authorities “observed a large amount of blood” inside the car, according to a State Police report. There were “large slash wounds” on her face and neck area under her chin, as well as a puncture wound to her side, the report said.

After Mbitu’s family reported her missing on Monday, investigators learned that Kangethe had bought tickets early on Tuesday for a flight to Kenya the next day, the report said.

Later Tuesday, Kangethe’s car was seen on surveillance video in Lowell and Chelsea, and Mbitu’s cell phone location was “consistent with the vehicle’s location,” the report said.

Video also showed Kangethe walking out of the parking garage on Wednesday “moments after his vehicle was captured” on camera entering the garage, the report said. “Kangethe was then observed entering the Logan Airport Terminal Area and checked into a flight.”

“Based on the information gathered through the investigation, there is probable cause to believe that Kevin Kangethe stabbed and slashed” Mbitu and committed “the crime of murder,” the report said.

State Police said they’re working with authorities in Kenya to locate Kangethe.

Mbitu was a registered nurse who worked at BAMSI, a Brockton-based nonprofit serving people with mental health and substance abuse issues.

“The BAMSI community is heartbroken by the tragic murder of Maggie Mbitu,” the nonprofit said Thursday. “She was warm, caring and loved by everyone she worked with, both staff and the people she cared for in our group homes. As an agency, we are mourning over the loss of such an amazing young woman.”

On Facebook, Mbitu’s cousin, Grace Ngumi, wrote that “we were hoping and praying for a better outcome!”

“But only God knows why! May your beautiful soul rest peacefully!” she wrote.

Mbitu’s mother, Rose Mbitu, told Boston 25 News that her daughter had been trying to end her relationship with Kangethe.

“The entire family, everybody’s down,” Rose Mbitu told the station. “I’m not myself right now. This is heartbreaking.”

George Kamau, a cousin, told WCVB-TV that the family wants her killer to be held accountable.

“We want justice for Maggie, and we will not rest until that is done,” Kamau said.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

