‘I made it’: Lexington teacher named first Black male recipient of Massachusetts Teacher of the Year award

“It’s really a ‘wow’ experience, like it’s almost indescribable,” Washington, of Boston, said in an interview. “It’s a culmination of all the relationships I’ve built with students over the years...and all of the teachers who have helped me build a strong, safe classroom.”

Patrick Tutwiler, Massachusetts secretary of education, and Jeffrey Riley, state education commissioner, presented Washington with the award during a school assembly.

De’Shawn Washington, a fourth grade inclusion teacher at Maria Hastings Elementary School in Lexington, was named the 62nd Massachusetts Teacher of the Year on Friday, becoming the first Black male educator to receive the honor.

The award recognizes excellence in teaching by choosing an educator who represents the dedication and commitment of their peers in the field across the state.

“We deeply appreciate the contributions of Mr. Washington and are proud to have him represent Massachusetts’ incredible teaching force,” Governor Maura Healey said in a statement.

Washington has been teaching for seven years, four of which he has spent at Hastings Elementary. Before teaching at Hastings Elementary, he taught third grade at Young Achievers Science And Math Pilot School in Boston.

As an inclusion teacher, Washington teaches children about conflict resolution by discussing concerns they have with each other that could impact their relationships.

Washington said when he holds lessons on conflict resolution, he brings students together and requires them to listen to each others’ viewpoints.

“It’s a matter of ‘how do you have a conversation that is respectful, responsible... and with the end goal being forgiveness and the restoration of a friendship,’” Washington said.

Washington is helping launch the school’s student leadership team — a group of fourth and fifth grade students who can help plan schoolwide events and offer their perspective on various aspects of school life.

Washington said his goal as a teacher is to cultivate change makers and develop students’ agency in their learning and their community.

In addition to teaching, Washington is a member of the Lexington school district’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Community Input Team and its School Site Council.

Outside of Lexington, Washington runs workshops at the University of Massachusetts Boston to help aspiring teachers pass the exams to become educators in the state. He has also presented and has been published on the subject of culturally responsive instruction, and he volunteers at his church and as a Big Brother.

By winning this award, Washington will represent Massachusetts in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Washington went to City on a Hill Charter Public School in Boston and earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Massachusetts Boston, where he also earned two master’s degrees — one in elementary education, and one in special education. Washington is currently working on earning his doctorate in educational leadership and policy from Vanderbilt University.

“Mr. Washington has the respect and admiration of our entire school community, and it is heartwarming to see him share this honor with his students and colleagues,” Julie Hackett, superintendent of Lexington Public Schools, said in a statement.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped me over the years become a teacher who is recognized,” Washington said. “There is a feeling of ‘wow-ness’ and a genuine feeling of ‘I made it.’”

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her @scales_maggie.