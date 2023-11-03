Moose pays a visit to police headquarters

On Oct. 24, a moose was seen strolling around the public safety building in Ludlow . Police shared photos on Facebook of the large female trotting by a police cruiser, and sauntering around the headquarters for the town’s police and fire departments. Moose can be found in Western and Central Massachusetts, and occasionally sightings are reported in the eastern part of the state. They’re big animals, too: adult females (known as cows) can weigh anywhere from 500 to 700 pounds and males (known as bulls) can weigh over 1,000 pounds. The moose that visited Ludlow’s public safety headquarters ended up wandering into the backyard of a business downtown and state wildlife officials made the decision to sedate and relocate her. “Although moose sightings aren’t usually cause for alarm or intervention, this moose wasn’t able to leave the area on her own,” MassWildlife officials wrote on Facebook . “Our biologists determined the safest plan was to immobilize and relocate the moose to a forested area nearby with the assistance of the Massachusetts Environmental Police.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

The moose was sedated and moved to a forested area. Ludlow Police Department

A BELIEVABLE COSTUME

On Oct. 14, a Bedford police sergeant was notified by a passerby who was concerned about a man and woman who were walking on the Middlesex Turnpike toward Billerica. According to the log entry, it looked like at least one of them might need help, because “the female was dressed in a hospital gown with what appeared to be blood on her.” The sergeant located the two individuals and reported that there was nothing to worry about, because the pair were “wearing Halloween costumes and are headed to a party.”

HALLOWEEN HOOLIGANS

At 2:41 a.m. Oct. 22, police received a call from a resident of Russell Street in Peabody who reported that teenagers ran into her yard and stole her Halloween decorations. The caller told police she believed she knew who did it, and an officer was sent to document the theft.

UNWELCOME LAWN ORNAMENTS

At 6 p.m. Oct. 16, Wilmington police heard from a homeowner on Andover Street who reported that someone had dumped mattresses and chairs in her yard. Police checked with neighbors to see if any of them had security cameras that may have captured the perpetrator in the act of dumping the items, but no such luck. The incident was noted in the log and a report was taken.

STRANGE SUITCASE

On Oct. 10, Quincy police received a call from a resident concerned about a large rolling suitcase that someone left on the sidewalk in front of their residence. Officer Scott Doherty and his K-9 partner, Mochi, who is trained to sniff out explosives, responded to investigate. Doherty led Mochi on a leash and walked around the suitcase, and ultimately determined that it wasn’t a threat to public safety. Police said the suitcase could have been left on the sidewalk for trash pickup the following day. Quincy police shared video of Mochi doing her thing on social media, and used it as a teaching moment, reminding everyone to always report any suspicious objects or activity to police. “Thank you Mochi for keeping us safe!” police wrote.

WILD DRIVING

Since we wrote about that Volvo that hit a fence and ended up in the drive-through of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Brockton, we’ve found some other odd crashes that have occurred in the City of Champions. One happened on the morning of Sept. 19, when a Hyundai Elantra went off the road and hit a house and gas meter on Ash Street.

Another happened on Oct. 2, when a Toyota RAV4 struck a house in the area of Belmont and Manomet streets. The impact damaged the home’s foundation, We couldn’t help but notice there were yellow stickers on the vehicle that said “PLEASE BE PATIENT STUDENT DRIVER.”

And last but not least, on the morning of Oct. 16, Brockton firefighters responded to the area of 31 Prospect St. and found a Nissan Pathfinder flipped completely upside down. It appeared that the Nissan hit a couple of parked vehicles before it rolled over and landed with its roof on the road. Thankfully, the occupants were able to get out on their own.

Firefighters found this Nissan Pathfinder SUV flipped over on Prospect Street in Brockton on the morning of Oct. 16. Brockton Fire Department

The occupants were able to get out on their own. Brockton Fire Department





