North End restaurant owner held without bail while awaiting trial in shooting outside Modern Pastry

Mendoza pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on July 21 in Boston Municipal Court. His lawyer, Rosemary C. Scapicchio, declined to comment on Friday. The Suffolk district attorney’s office declined to comment.

Patrick Mendoza, 54, owner of Monica’s Trattoria, has been in custody since his July arrest in Falmouth. He was charged with assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and other crimes after allegedly firing a snub-nosed revolver at Rocco Giovanello, 60, outside Modern Pastry, a popular bakery on Hanover Street that Giovanello lives above.

The North End restaurant owner who was wanted by police for eight days in July after allegedly shooting at a man he and his brother had feuded with for years will remain in custody while awaiting trial, a judge ordered Tuesday.

He was indicted in the case in September, moving the matter to Suffolk Superior Court, where Judge Katie Rayburn on Tuesday ordered him held without bail, according to legal filings. He has a pretrial conference scheduled for Dec. 21, records show.

In July, Scapicchio said prosecutors had not proven that the person seen in surveillance video firing the pistol was Mendoza.

Mendoza is “not a danger to the public” and has “no intentions of going anywhere near this victim,” she said after a judge ordered the restaurateur held without bail.

In September, Mendoza was indicted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, attempted assault and battery by discharging a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm without a license, court records show.

Mendoza is accused of riding up on a bicycle, shouting profanity at his neighborhood adversary, and then firing multiple shots at Giovanello. He missed, but one bullet went through the window of Modern Pastry, police said.

The shooting took place the same week that Mendoza’s probation for a 2019 altercation involving Giovanello was set to end, authorities said.

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.





