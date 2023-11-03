A place to find peace in troubling times

“To get the full picture, we need to honor those who sacrificed their lives in war,” he said on a balmy October afternoon, a few weeks after the latest conflict began with the Hamas attack on Israel. “It’s two sides of the same coin.”

The two memorials might seem at odds with each other. But Lewis Randa, founder of the Peace Abbey , the organization behind the park, has come to believe the two belong together.

SHERBORN — The Peace Memorial Park, established here on Main Street in 1994, stands right next to the town’s war memorial. The Memory Statue dedicated in 1924 — a compassionate female figure cradling a soldier’s helmet in honor of the town’s war veterans — is 70 years older than the Peace Park.

Advertisement

“Practicing nonviolence isn’t to draw a line in the sand, but to help people step over that line,” said Lewis Randa, founder of the Peace Abbey. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

That helps explain the laminated sheet of paper that Randa recently laid at the feet of Mahatma Gandhi, the larger-than-life bronze statue that serves as the Peace Park’s centerpiece. Headlined “CEASE-FIRE in GAZA?,” the sheet itemizes the pros and cons of calling for a cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

While any suspension of hostilities “undeniably preserves lives in the immediate term,” as the document reads, it also acknowledges the argument that a cease-fire can sometimes have unintended consequences, including opportunities for rearmament and humanitarian risks.

Randa is well aware that recognizing such an argument would appear to fly in the face of the Peace Abbey’s longstanding mission to urge nonviolence at all costs. In fact, he said, some visitors have questioned him in this way since the document appeared.

It’s a matter of hearing the aggrieved, he explained, and understanding that they may believe war is the only option.

“Over time,” he said, “we came to realize that if we alienate visitors, we decrease the chance of impacting the moral authority of nonviolence. Practicing nonviolence isn’t to draw a line in the sand, but to help people step over that line.”

Advertisement





As tempers flare around the world over the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Peace Memorial Park continues to offer a sanctuary for those who seek it. The low, freestanding brick walls that fan out from the Gandhi statue are adorned with plaques commemorating exemplars of pacifism both world-renowned and lesser-known, from Mother Teresa and Maya Angelou to Rachel Corrie, the American nonviolent activist who was killed by an Israeli bulldozer in 2003 at the height of the Second Intifada while protesting the demolition of a Palestinian home.

“She was, in the Palestinian sense, martyred,” said Skip Schiel, a Cambridge-based filmmaker, photographer, and activist who proposed that Corrie’s legacy be honored in Sherborn. Inspired by her example, he has traveled to Gaza a half-dozen times.

“I’m Christian in the sense of admiring Jesus Christ’s character and teaching, especially about nonviolence,” Schiel said. Upon first visiting Gaza, he found another reason to return.

“As a photographer, light is crucial. When I got there, I saw light I’d never seen before.”

In addition to the Pacifist Memorial plaques, since 1988 the Peace Abbey has bestowed its International Courage of Conscience Award — a white marble carving of a dove in a pair of outstretched hands — to more than 150 recipients, among them Muhammad Ali, the Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, and the Jesuit priest Daniel Berrigan.

Advertisement

Plaques commemorating individuals at the Peace Abbey. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Several Courage of Conscience recipients have been instrumental in the decades-long efforts to find peace in the Middle East, including Elias and Heyem Jabbour, cofounders of the House of Hope, an elementary school that teaches peace in the West Bank village of Al Eizariya; Ruth Hiller, a cofounder of New Profile, an Israeli feminist movement opposed to militarism; and Combatants for Peace, a group of Israelis and Palestinians committed to nonviolent principles.

Randa, who is 76, often says that he learned what it meant to be a conscientious objector when he went through boot camp while a student at the University of Iowa. He was hoping to join the National Guard to avoid the Vietnam-era draft.

A student organizer for the 1968 presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy, he’d been distraught by the candidate’s assassination. When he looked through the crosshairs of his training rifle, he thought, “I’m no different than Sirhan Sirhan or James Earl Ray,” the men who murdered Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., respectively.

“I couldn’t complete the training,” he recalled. “I was traumatized. I still feel it.”

Having earned a degree in special education, in 1972 he founded the Life Experience School — a program for young adults with developmental disabilities — as his alternative service. Now based in Millis, the school was originally housed in an old brick building that had once been Sherborn’s public library, and then its town hall.

Beginning in 1988 the Peace Abbey, a multi-faith retreat, grew up in several buildings around the school, eventually encompassing an animal sanctuary (years ago, Randa and his wife, Meg, committed to vegetarianism as a daily expression of compassion) and the Peace Park. In 2012, facing mounting debt, Randa sold the properties for $1 million, forging an agreement that the memorial park would remain.

Advertisement

The Pacifist Memorial at the Peace Abbey. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Today, Randa is beginning to think about retirement from the day-to-day operations and maintenance of the Peace Abbey, and a succession plan.

“If we could all commit to nonviolence the way my mom and dad have, we’d all be more content and feel more secure in our lives,” said Michael Parks Randa, one of three Randa children (including Christopher and Abigail), in a phone conversation. “It’s a dark time, and it doesn’t seem to be moving in the right direction.”

The Randa children were raised in Sherborn in unique circumstances.

“My siblings and I grew up amidst this inclusive community, people with disabilities who we considered family,” said Michael. “As the Peace Abbey grew, it became normalized — on a Tuesday, Mother Teresa would show up. Rosa Parks was hanging out.

“For a small community like Sherborn, it felt so out of place. My friends would be going to summer camp, and my siblings and I would be pushing a two-ton granite stone commemorating civilians killed in war.”

In 1999, the Peace Abbey conducted a 500-mile commemorative journey, pulling a large granite memorial inscribed with the words UNKNOWN CIVILIANS KILLED IN WAR to Washington, D.C. Other “Stonewalks” have followed, including one earlier this year to New York City’s Hart Island to commemorate those lost in global pandemics.

Advertisement

A filmmaker, Michael Parks Randa’s second feature film was 2020′s “Best Summer Ever,” which showcased many actors with disabilities. The lessons he learned from his parents, he said, “are ingrained in most everything I do.”

On the drive to the Peace Park from his home in Duxbury to meet with a reporter, Lewis Randa heard a radio interview with a doctor in Ramallah, a Palestinian city in the West Bank. It stuck in his mind.

The doctor, a nonviolent activist before the conflict in Gaza exploded, was asked whether he still believed in the power of pacifism.

“And I held my breath,” Randa recounted.

“But he said what I feel. He said, ‘The bottom line is, you hold onto an ideal so long as you draw breath.’”

None of the people commemorated at the Peace Memorial Park are or were faultless human beings, he said, showing a visitor around the memorials for the umpteenth time.

“We’re not canonizing people here,” Randa said. “We’re just acknowledging that they did their best.”

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him @sullivanjames.