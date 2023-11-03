Police search for suspects in Dracut home invasion

At approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a home on Arkansas Drive where two armed men forced their way inside and restrained a resident, Dracut police said in a statement.

Dracut police are looking to identify two masked suspects in connection with an alleged home invasion that injured two residents, one of whom was whipped with a pistol, the department said Friday.

A second resident was pistol-whipped and suffered a severe laceration to the head, according to police. They were taken to a hospital. The other resident was treated at the scene for less severe injuries, the statement said.

The two suspects were described as men wearing masks and all dark clothing. According to police, the suspects ran down Arkansas Drive toward Bouchard Avenue.

As of Friday evening, arrest warrants had not been issued, a department spokesman said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact police at 978-957-2123.

