Thousands lose power due to outage at West Roxbury substation

Eversource officials initially said they were working to restore power for more than 20,000 customers affected by the outage.

The outage happened at around 10:45 a.m. at the Baker Street substation and impacted customers in West Roxbury, Dedham and Hyde Park, according to Christopher McKinnon, a spokesperson for Eversource.

Thousands of Eversource customers lost power Friday due to a outage at a substation in West Roxbury, officials said.

“Our team is responding to a power outage at our substation in West Roxbury that impacted more than 20,000 of our customers in the area,” Eversource officials wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Using smart switches on our electric system, we’re remotely restoring power to as many customers as possible while our crews make repairs.”

Eversource officials said they had dispatched additional crews to the area to investigate the cause of the outage.

As of 1:10 p.m., 9,273 customers in Boston and 9,419 customers in Dedham were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map. By 1:40 p.m. the number of customers without power in Dedham had dropped to 3,860, and in Boston the number fell to 1,330.

A number of outages were reported across the town of Dedham.

“The Town has been notified of a number of power outages across Dedham, including in Town buildings,” Dedham officials wrote on Facebook.

“If you are experiencing an outage at your home or business, please notify Eversource at 800-592-2000 or visit their website at www.eversource.com/cg/customer/reportoutage from your phone or other mobile device,” the post said. “Eversource crews are investigating the issue to restore power as soon as possible.”

Dedham police urged motorists to use caution while driving through town.

“There is a power outage throughout town at this time,” police wrote on X. “Please use caution on roadways. Stop before proceeding through any intersection if traffic control signals are not working.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.