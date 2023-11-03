Watch live: President Biden speaks from Lewiston, Maine, after mass shootings

See our complete coverage of the Maine shootings.
President Biden is speaking from Lewiston, Maine, on Friday afternoon after mass shootings last week left 18 people dead and at least a dozen injured.
In his remarks, Biden will pay respects to the victims and thank the first responders, nurses, and others on the front lines of the response.
Watch his remarks below. Plus, follow live updates.
