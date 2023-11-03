4 pop-up restaurants worth checking out in Rhode Island in November 2023

Check them out while you can.

Yet, attending pop-up restaurants means you’re opening yourself up to all sorts of unique experiences. From a traveling espresso bar to a new twist on the Rhode Island classic hot wiener, here are the pop-up restaurants to explore in Rhode Island in November.

Keeping track of pop-up restaurants can get chaotic. Announcements of new hours and locations are often posted on a chef’s Instagram account less than 48 hours ahead of the event.

OYSTERMANIA

Stu Meltzer is the kind of shop owner who could convince just about anyone that roasting an entire fish in their home is a good idea. Or that shucking oysters yourself at the next family party will be fun.

Meltzer, the owner of Providence’s Fearless Fish Market, is hosting “Oystermania” on Sunday. Think of it as a way for Meltzer — and other industry leaders — to show off local oysters in every way possible: shucked, in a stew, roasted, in an oyster aioli slaw, and oyster pizza. While attendees are slurping on some salty shells, local Grateful Dead cover band Playin’ Dead will be performing live.

What they’re serving: The chefs at Pizza Marvin will be serving slices of an oyster Rockefeller pizza, and pouring cocktails using ISCO’s “Ostreida” vodka (which is the country’s first-ever vodka that’s distilled with oysters). Campus Fine Wines will be selling wine to pair with all the oysters and food, Bayberry Beer Hall will bring the beers, and Big Feeling is expected to serve their handmade ice cream and other desserts.

Specifics: Sunday, Nov. 5, from noon to 5 p.m. in the parking lot at Fearless Fish Market (721 Hope St., Providence).

Oysters on display at a Rhode Island restaurant in April 2023. Glenn Osmundson

HOT WIENERS AND WINE

Sure, hot wieners and coffee milk are a thing, but Robert Andreozzi and Jesse Hedberg are suggesting some weenies and wine on Election Night. Andreozzi and Hedberg, the co-owners of Pizza Marvin, are going “all the way” with New York System-inspired food, featuring vino from Failla Wines from the West Coast. Failla’s Katie Spigner will be pouring a selection of wines (which will be available to purchase by the glass and bottle).

What they’re serving: Various wines from Failla Wines, which specialize in cooler climate Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Syrah. As for the food, it’s not just the classic Rhode Island hot wiener. The menu has not yet been finalized, but Andreozzi said to expect pepperoni ragu, instead of just traditional beef, a possible coffee milk slushy, and “definitely fries.”

Specifics: Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pizza Marvin (468 Wickenden St., Providence).

A board from Edgewood Cheese Shop in Cranston, Rhode Island. Maxwell Snyder

A BEER AND CHEESE SERIES

Adrienne D’Arconte, the co-owner of the Edgewood Cheese Shop in Cranston, will be taking a selection of the shop’s fromage on the road for their beer and cheese pairing nights. Each ticketed event will be hosted at a new local brewery, where they will take you through five different pairings.

The first of three pairing nights in November will be at Buttonwoods Brewery. A $40 ticket includes five 4-ounce brews, five different cheeses, a guided tasting with D’Arconte and Buttonwoods founder and brewer Morgan Snyder, and a tulip glass to bring home. Of course, additional beers and food will be available for purchase. Screaming Unicorn, the new pop-up kitchen at Buttonwoods, will be serving a special menu that will incorporate some of the selected cheeses.

What they’re serving: Cheese varies depending on the beer being served.

Specifics: The Edgewood Cheese Shop will host three pop-ups through November.

No Vacancy Coffee Co. is a traveling espresso bar and cocktail caterer in Newport. No Vacancy Coffee Co.

AN ESPRESSO BAR FOR AN ARTIST SHOWCASE

Small batch coffee roaster No Vacancy Coffee Co. has been popping up in unique new spots around Aquidneck Island, like newly-opened kitchen goods store Utility, and clothing store Folk Vintage Co., which specializes in the best trends of the 1960s, ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s — with a few Y2K pieces too. Think of them as a traveling espresso bar company.

For Small Business Saturday, co-owners Tom Amaral and Colby Machado will be popping up at the OVERLAP in Newport for their artist showcase. While you’re there sipping spiced fig lattes and piping hot mochas, look out for hand-blown glassware by Soda Glass House. Founders and artists Alessia Arregui and Jon Watanabe combine centuries-old craftsmanship with modern, energy-efficient equipment and 3D modeling to create tableware, lighting, and other objects.

What they’ll be serving: This popup will be specifically for coffee beverages (no alcohol). They have pour over regular coffee, espresso, and specialty lattes.

Specifics: Saturday, Nov. 25, from noon to 4 p.m. at OVERLAP (112 Van Zandt Ave., Newport). Check No Vacancy Coffee Company’s Instagram for updates.





Know of a great pop-up restaurant in Rhode Island coming up? Send the details to alexa.gagosz@globe.com.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.