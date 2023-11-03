Saugus School Committee fires superintendent

McMahon was first placed on administrative leave in January, and the School Committee had not previously made public the allegations against McMahon, or replied to public records requests from the Globe for the full investigation report. But committee Chair Vincent Serino laid out the claims for the first time Thursday.

McMahon’s firing is the latest in a series of superintendent ousters in districts across the state, including Everett and Marblehead , that critics have described as politically or personally motivated.

The Saugus School Committee voted unanimously Thursday night to fire Superintendent Erin McMahon, who has been on administrative leave for 10 months pending a whistleblower investigation, a process McMahon alleged was political and discriminatory in nature, and violated her contract and due process rights.

Advertisement

According to Serino, the investigation found McMahon failed to disclose her relationship with Relay Graduate School of Education to the committee “in a timely manner,” was absent from the district for 40.5 days from July 2022 to the start of her leave in January, and allowed Excellence Reflex Consulting to charge the district excess fees. It is unclear what work Excellence Reflex Consulting has done for the district.

After laying out the allegations, Serino allowed McMahon to address the committee before committee members voted. None of the other members addressed the claims or spoke prior to the vote. The district has yet to publicly release the investigation report or the executive summary.

Speaking to the committee members, McMahon called her employment termination “wrongful” and “immoral,” and refuted the allegations against her.

She said prior to being put on leave, the committee never raised concerns about her relationship with Relay, a national teacher training organization whose programs she’s used herself and for other educators throughout her career. While she has worked as a coach for the organization, her total compensation was $2,000, she said, and had filed a conflict of interest disclosure with the town clerk in the spring. She also noted the billing error from Excellence Reflex Consulting totaled $10.40, and the majority of her time away from the district was in pursuit of her doctorate at Boston College, which the district was aware of when she was hired.

Advertisement

McMahon provided the committee with a packet of evidence she said demonstrates that “any claims of impropriety on [her] part are patently false,” and argued the investigation and the committee’s process placing her on leave violated her contract and due process rights.

“I’ve made significant gains for the school community in the two years I’ve served, and I’m Saugus’s first female superintendent, and yet I have suffered three full years of gross incompetence, deep corruption, and blatant discrimination,” McMahon said Thursday. “You’ve failed to communicate proactively effectively or in good faith. It is clear to me that my leave was never ever about anything I did.”

She argued that none of the complaints were made known to her before she was placed on leave, and even then she was not given a written copy of the full allegations.

“The process used by the Saugus School Committee is riddled with errors and could never be seen as legitimate,” said Tom Scott, co-executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, in a statement to the Globe Friday. “Sadly, Saugus’ reputation of being a difficult district to be superintendent in is reinforced.”

Advertisement

School Committee member Joseph “Dennis” Gould declined to comment Friday on the matter to the Globe.

Serino said Friday McMahon’s claims that the committee’s actions were discriminatory are “completely false,” and declined to comment further on the issue.

Other than the call to order and pledge of allegiance, the agenda for Thursday’s meeting contained the sole item “to discuss the discipline or dismissal of Superintendent Erin McMahon” in executive session before returning to open session. The item did not contain explicit language indicating the committee would take a vote to terminate McMahon’s employment, unlike previous meeting agendas which clearly state when votes would to be taken.

The entirety of the meeting was conducted in open session at the request of McMahon and her attorneys. McMahon supporters with signs filled the room for the meeting.

All five members of the School Committee are up for re-election on Tuesday. A total of seven candidates are running for the positions, all of which are at large and voted on by the entire town. The top five vote-getters will get the seats on the committee.

Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.