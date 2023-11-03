Sharon man, 62, found dead in his home; homicide investigation underway

A 62-year-old Sharon man was found dead in his home on Thursday in an apparent homicide, officials said.

A relative found the body of Brad Larson in his home at 78 Deerfield Road, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Sharon Police Chief Stephen M. Coffey said in a statement. Larson had sustanined “obvious injury” and was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

“There will be obvious police activity in the area around that home through much of the day today,” Coffey said. “Neighbors should be assured that, given what we know at this time, there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood or the town related to this incident.”