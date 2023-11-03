Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler accused of sexually assaulting teen model in 1975

“While holding her captive, Tyler stuck his tongue down her throat, and put his hands upon her body...moving and removing clothing and pinning her against the wall of the phone booth,” the lawsuit alleges . “As Tyler was mauling and groping [her], he was humping her, pretending to have sex with [her]. Others stood by outside the phone booth laughing and as passersby watched and witnessed, nobody in the entourage intervened.”

In the lawsuit, Jeanne Bellino alleges that she and a friend met up with Tyler and his entourage “in approximately 1975″ and were walking down 6th Avenue in Manhattan when she “commented about a song lyric to Tyler,” and he “became visibly irritated” and suddenly grabbed her by the hand and forced her into a phone booth.

A former teen model has filed a lawsuit against Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in New York City in the 1970s.

Bellino, who was 17 years old at the time, fought back and struggled against Tyler, and was able to grab his long hair and raise her knee, the lawsuit states.

“None of Tyler’s colleagues, bandmates, members, or [her] friend intervened or made any effort to stop the assault being committed in their presence by Steven Tyler,” the lawsuit alleges. “Rather, Tyler’s bandmates and members of the entourage watched, laughed and did nothing to intercede.”

Bellino was “humiliated and in shock,” but continued on with the group to the Warwick Hotel because she was relying on her friend for transportation and didn’t have enough money to get home, according to the lawsuit.

“At the hotel, they entered through a bar entrance and there, Steven Tyler again pinned [Bellino] against the wall, put his tongue down her throat and started humping [her], simulating sex,” the lawsuit alleges. “Tyler assaulted [her] again as others stood by and watched....[Bellino] again resisted and pulled his hair, getting her right arm free and he whispered in her ear ‘I’m going in my room to do something quick.’”

Tyler abruptly left and said he was going to his room and that he would call for her to come to his room, and Bellino sat in the hotel lobby sobbing, the lawsuit states.

“A call came into the hotel lobby and one of Steven Tyler’s colleagues answered it and then came over to [her] as she was slumped and shaking in the chair and said to her, “Okay, you can go up to his room,’” the lawsuit alleges. Bellino “couldn’t talk and was paralyzed. She shook her head in defiance and looked for a way to escape or get assistance.”

Bellino ended up bolting towards the door and the doorman put her into a cab outside the hotel and yelled to the driver, “go,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Once in the cab, Plaintiff realized she didn’t have enough money for the cab to get home to Queens and began crying hysterically,” the lawsuit states. “The cab driver sympathetically allowed her to give him the money that she had, which was not the full fare. On her return home and still in shock, [she] immediately shared the horror she suffered with her sister, still crying uncontrollably.”

This is not the first time Tyler has been accused of sexual assault. Another woman who previously alleged Tyler had an illicit sexual relationship with her when she was a teenager sued him for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in December 2022, according to the Associated Press.

