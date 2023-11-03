Third suspect in shooting of pregnant woman in Holyoke surrenders to authorities

A third man wanted in connection with the midday shooting of a pregnant woman who was riding a bus in Holyoke last month surrendered to authorities on Friday, officials said.
Kermith Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke, had been on the run since the Oct. 4 shooting that wounded the woman and killed her baby. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Holyoke District Court on a charge of murder, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s office.
“All involved suspects are believed to have been identified and are now in custody,” Gulluni’s office said in a statement.
Alejandro Ramos, 22, of Holyoke, was arraigned on a murder charge Oct. 5 and ordered held without bail, prosecutors said. Johnluis Sanchez, 30, of Holyoke, who was wounded in the shooting, was arraigned the next day on a murder charge and also held without bail.
Advertisement
Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Alvarez allegedly got into a fight with two other men outside a convenience store that escalated into a shooting, officials said. A stray bullet struck the pregnant woman on the bus. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and her baby was delivered but did not survive, officials said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.