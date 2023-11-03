Third suspect in shooting of pregnant woman in Holyoke surrenders to authorities

A third man wanted in connection with the midday shooting of a pregnant woman who was riding a bus in Holyoke last month surrendered to authorities on Friday, officials said.

Kermith Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke, had been on the run since the Oct. 4 shooting that wounded the woman and killed her baby. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Holyoke District Court on a charge of murder, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s office.

“All involved suspects are believed to have been identified and are now in custody,” Gulluni’s office said in a statement.