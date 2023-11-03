CBS Boston vandalized with red spray paint, ‘Free Palestine’ messages, police say

Boston Police issued photos of a suspect carrying a canister that appeared to be used for spraying paint on the building. The suspect, who police have asked the public to help identify, was wearing dark clothes with their face covered by a white mask.

Police are investigating after CBS Boston’s building was vandalized with red and black paint and messages that read “Free Palestine” in the early hours of Friday morning, the latest in a string of similar vandalism cases in Boston and Cambridge since violence broke out between Israel and Hamas in October.

Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to vandalism at CBS Boston's offices on Soldiers Field Road.

Police responded to the news station’s building at 1170 Soldiers Field Road around 12:50 a.m. after an overnight security guard reported that he discovered the red paint while doing a building check.

The security officer, who said he was working alone and sits posted just inside the building’s front door, told police he saw no paint or individuals in the area when he began his building check around 11:45 p.m. Once he made his way around the building, he discovered the damage and called police, the police report said.

A news anchor for the station, whose name was redacted from the report, also stepped in red paint while exiting the building and notified his supervisors, the report said.

The responding police officer noted that the words “FREE PALESTINE” were painted in black on the building.

The building has multiple surveillance cameras around the property, the police report said.

WBZ President and General Manager Justin Draper issued a brief statement in response to the vandalism.

“The exterior of our building was vandalized shortly after midnight [Friday] morning,” he said. “Our employees are safe. We have filed a report with the Boston Police Department.”

Boston police urged anyone with information to contact detectives with the Boston Regional Intelligence Center at 617-343-4328. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “tip” to CRIME (27463).

The vandalism at WBZ’s offices comes just days after a similar incident was reported Sunday at 1270 Soldiers Field Road, the police report said.

In October, Cambridge police responded to pro-Palestinian protests and reports of vandalism with red paint outside Elbit Systems, an Israeli defense contractor with offices at 130 Bishop Allen Drive.

On Oct. 12, Cambridge police were called to the building for a report of a protest and found red spray paint on the building and sidewalk. Some protesters locked themselves to the front door but later unlocked themselves, Cambridge police said. More spray paint was found the next day, according to police.

On Oct. 16, around 3:40 a.m., Cambridge police were called to the building again for a report of malicious destruction and found red paint “all over the building, as well as on windows,” Cambridge police said.

In a statement issued by an Elbit America spokesperson, the company said its employees in Cambridge work “with bio-tech and local academic communities and has played a vital role in combatting COVID-19 in the US by designing and manufacturing COVID testing instruments for hospitals and frontline medical workers. In this time of anguish and sorrow, we stand with the people of Israel as they defend their country and safeguard their citizens.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.