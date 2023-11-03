What to expect in Rhode Island’s special election

Amo, a former Obama and Biden White House aide , won a crowded Democratic primary in September, defeating a field that included state Senator Sandra Cano, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos and former state Representative Aaron Regunberg. Leonard is a retired US Marine colonel who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. In the primary, he won the state party’s endorsement and defeated former Middletown Town Councilwoman Terri Flynn.

WASHINGTON — Democrat Gabe Amo and Republican Gerry Leonard face off in a special congressional election in Rhode Island on Tuesday to complete the term of former Democratic US Representative David Cicilline , who resigned in May after seven terms. Also on the ballot is a special election for state Senate, and more than $1 billion worth of ballot questions .

Advertisement

The district has voted reliably for Democrats. Cicilline was first elected in 2010 and won his last five reelection bids with 60 percent of the vote or higher. Democrat Patrick Kennedy previously held the seat for 16 years.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The election will fill one of two vacant seats in the US House. The other vacancy is in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District, which will be decided in a special election on Nov. 21.

Also on the Tuesday ballot is a special state Senate election to complete the term of Maryellen Goodwin, the chamber’s majority whip until her death in April. The Democratic nominee is Jacob Bissaillon, the former chief of staff to the state Senate president. The Republican nominee is Niyoka Powell, who ran unopposed for her party’s nomination.

And ballot questions in at least 10 cities and towns could result in new schools and other facilities being constructed in those communities.

Here’s a look at what to expect on election night.

Advertisement

Election Day

The special elections in Rhode Island will be held on Tuesday. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

Who gets to vote?

Voters must be registered in either US House District 1 or state Senate District 1 to participate in either special election.

Decision notes

Special elections tend to have lower voter turnout compared to regularly scheduled elections. In a close contest, the margin between the first- and second-place candidates may be a relatively small number of votes. This may slow the race-calling process as a handful of absentee, provisional or other untallied ballots could play a decisive role in determining the result.

There is no automatic recount provision in Rhode Island, but recounts may be requested depending on the vote margin. For contests in which more than 100,000 votes are cast, a recount may be requested if the vote margin is less than 0.5 percentage points or fewer than 1,500 votes, whichever is less. For races in which between 20,000 and 100,000 votes are cast, the vote margin must be less than 1 percentage point, or fewer than 500 votes. If the total number of votes cast is 20,000 or fewer, the margin to request a recount is 2 percentage points or fewer than 200 votes.

What do turnout and the advance vote look like?

As of Wednesday, US House District 1 had 341,387 registered voters. Democrats comprised 45 percent, Republicans 12 percent, and unaffiliated voters 43 percent.

State Senate District 1 had 14,523 registered voters, including 57 percent Democrats, 7 percent Republicans and 36 percent unaffiliated.

Turnout for the 2022 general election in US House District 1 was 40 percent of registered voters.

Advertisement

As of Thursday, a total of 14,197 voters in these two races had cast ballots before Election Day, 63 percent by Democrats, 10 percent by Republicans and 27 percent by unaffiliated voters. In the 2022 general election, 30 percent of voters in US House District 1 cast their ballots before Election Day. In state Senate District 1, it was 18 percent.

How long does vote counting usually take?

In the 2022 general election in the 1st Congressional District, the AP first reported results at 8:13 p.m. ET, or 13 minutes after polls closed. The election night tabulation ended at 10:49 p.m. ET with about 83 percent of total votes counted.