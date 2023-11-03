Photos of the month: October 2023

Jaciara Nunes, 7, picked a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch at the Revere Beach Partnership Pumpkin Dash 5k on Oct 22. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA crew member walked a support beam connecting the iconic John Hancock sign to the roof during installation of the sign atop the company's headquarters at 200 Berkeley Street on Oct. 31. David L. Ryan/Globe StaffTen thousand Israeli and American flags filled Statler Park in Boston on Oct. 19. The display, supporting Israel, was put in place by the D.L. Saunders Companies. Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffA child rested on the floor during a prayer at a “Community Prayer for Peace” at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Boston on Oct. 20.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffDemonstrators chanted outside of the Israeli consulate during an “All Out for Palestine” rally which started in Copley Square and then marched past the consulate on Oct. 16.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffShayna, left, and Liza Silverwalker attended a community rally in Sharon after the Hamas attacks on Israeli this weekend. Temple Sharon was one of several synagogues in Massachusetts organizing community events and support groups for members of their congregations.Erin Clark/Globe StaffRowers gathered on the Charles River during sunrise at the start of the 2023 Head of the Charles Regatta on Oct. 20.David L. Ryan/Globe StaffA member of the Massachusetts State Police was seen through a bullet hole that struck Our Lady of Guadalupe Church during a shooting that killed a baby in Holyoke on Oct. 6.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffElijah Theiss, 6, waited his turn as his brother Samson and his mom filled a barrel during potato harvest at Bondeson Farm in Perham, Maine.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffBoston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum were pumped up during pregame warmups at the team's home opener at TD Garden against the Miami Heat on Oct 27. Barry Chin/Globe StaffPeople strolled along Nauset Beach in Orleans on Oct. 4 enjoying unseasonably warm weather. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff Street performer Cate Great balanced high above a crowd of onlookers gathered on Bennington Street during Open Streets East Boston on Oct 15.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffTrick rider Jaycee Lynn, 13, dangled from her horse Dude at the Cumberland County Fair rodeo in Maine.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff A small stream burbled over the Bernard Farm Trail of the Mount Greylock State Reservation in North Adams, carrying a fallen red maple leaf with it. Lane Turner/Globe StaffHeavily armed police with a canine searched the yard at the home owned by the family of the Lewiston mass shootings suspect in Bowdoin, Maine, on Oct. 26. His body was found the following day.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff Sisters Stephanie Desrosier (left), Emma, 8 (center) and Zoe stood in the doorway of their Lisbon Street home in Maine as police swarmed a farm across the street searching for the mass shooting suspect on Oct 27. Stephanie said they all slept on the floor Wednesday night with no lights on as they sheltered in place. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffHundreds spilled outside of the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Auburn, Maine, while attending a vigil on Oct. 29 for the 18 people who were killed in the Lewiston mass shootings. A projector screen was set up for those who could not fit inside.Erin Clark/Globe StaffTears streamed down a woman’s face as those gathered for the One Lewiston Community Vigil in Lewiston sang "Amazing Grace." Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffBoston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak slid into Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson during the second period of NHL action at TD Garden on Oct. 26. Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffEnrique Penato kissed the hand of his intended, Itzhel Zemely Cano, after a surprise marriage proposal at East Boston’s Piers Park on Oct. 5. Pat Greenhouse/Globe StaffAt the Shapiro-Rudoph Adult Day Health Center in Peabody, DonnaLee Clough, who is a nurse at the center, and Kerry Knisely, a client at the center and her longtime partner, were photographed during a reenactment ceremony on Oct. 30. The actual wedding was Oct. 21 but this reenactment was held for the staff and clients who could not attend the ceremony. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe StaffThe Miami Dolphins bench were on their feet after an interception of a pass from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones by Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Oct. 29.Barry Chin/Globe StaffA pedestrian passed through patches of reflected late-afternoon sunshine on Stuart Street in the Back Bay on Oct 31.Lane Turner/Globe Staff More photo galleries Photos of the month: August 2023 Photos of the month: July 2023 Photos of the month: September 2023