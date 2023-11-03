Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura’s shocking election 25 years ago previewed Trump’s

And now? Ventura compares Trump to Charles Manson and looks back "shamefully" on how his upset victory in 1998 served as a catalyst for Trump’s win.

Twenty-five years ago Friday, the former professional wrestler Jesse “The Body” Ventura shocked America by winning the Minnesota governor’s race as a third-party candidate. In the lead-up to the 2016 presidential race, Ventura was “ecstatic” as Donald Trump — another brash outsider celebrity candidate — mounted a run.

"Oh, he watched my playbook, don’t kid yourself," Ventura said in a telephone interview.

Ventura toppled the political establishment as the Reform Party gubernatorial candidate by throwing out everything in the conventional politician’s playbook. As The Washington Post’s Marc Fisher wrote in a 1998 story on Ventura’s victory, "With support heavily concentrated among young men, Ventura roamed the state demonstrating his straight talk and regular-guy habits. He ate big burgers, talked of big tax breaks, and quoted the big, deceased thinkers — Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead and the Doors’ Jim Morrison."

Looking back a quarter-century later, "The Body" said election night was like an "out-of-body experience."

A Minneapolis Star-Tribune poll found that he had energized new voters — 10 percent said that they wouldn’t have voted if Ventura hadn’t been one of the candidates. Ventura, who won nearly 50 percent of voters under 30 in a three-candidate race, said his campaign aides had tried to talk him out of his plan to visit every college campus in the state.

"My people said to me, ‘Oh, you’re wasting your time. They don’t vote,"' he recalled. "I went, ‘Baloney. They’ve never had a chance to vote for Jesse the Body. They’ll vote.’ And I went to every college campus, and they were hanging from the rooftops."

Compared to his major-party rivals, Ventura ran his campaign on a shoestring budget. Republican candidate Norm Coleman outspent him 5-1, and Democrat Skip Humphrey outspent him 3-1, according to The New York Times, which called his victory “an earth-rattling political upset that shell-shocked politicians and prognosticators everywhere.” The paper described him as “a colorful mixture of affable, often amusing, bravado and plain-spoken drive.”

That could describe Trump in 2016, and the two men did have similar styles. Both delivered a “tell-it-like-it-is” message in booming voices and attracted previously disaffected voters. Both knocked off a pair of well-known establishment politicians. Humphrey was the son of the late vice president Hubert Humphrey; Coleman was the mayor of St. Paul (and a future US senator). Trump defeated the early GOP front-runner, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush — the son and brother of presidents — before beating Democrat Hillary Clinton in the general election. (A Trump campaign spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.)

Both Trump and Ventura got a boost from the name recognition that came with their celebrity. Many Americans knew Trump from his years hosting "The Apprentice" and his hotels, casinos, and other real estate holdings. Ventura was a famous pro wrestler who had his own action figure doll, as well as a radio show. They even had pro wrestling in common: Trump sponsored two early WrestleManias and headlined another and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

In fact, the two men appeared together at WrestleMania XX, held at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2004, about 14 months after Ventura’s single term as governor. (He didn’t seek reelection.) Ventura, dressed in black and sporting a thick beard, left the ring to do a quick interview with Trump, who was sitting in the front row. Ventura, who often speculated about running for president, put Trump on the spot. "If I were to get back into politics, could I expect your moral and financial support?" he asked.

"One hundred percent," Trump replied firmly.

"You know what? I think that we may need a wrestler in the White House in 2008!" Ventura yelled, to enthusiastic cheers.

Ventura, a self-described social liberal and fiscal conservative, governed as more of a centrist than Trump. But Ventura’s contempt for the media — as evidenced by issuing "Official Jackal" Capitol press badges to the Capitol press corps — was a precursor to Trump’s "fake news" taunts.

Trump considered a 2000 presidential run with Ventura’s Reform Party. He eventually ran as a Republican, but only after engineering a "hostile takeover" of the GOP, as Ventura (and others) said.

In August 2015, as Trump was gaining momentum in his run for the White House, Ventura went on CNN and seemed giddy about his candidacy.

"I’m ecstatic over it, because he’s throwing a wrench, and Bernie Sanders is throwing a wrench in the Democratic Party," Ventura told host Don Lemon. Ventura said that when he ran for governor, he never used a note or a prepared speech.

Ventura has since soured on Trump, especially after the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol. In August of this year, he wrote a Substack piece with his son Tyrel likening Trump to Charles Manson, arguing that both men encouraged their followers to engage in violent activities that led to deaths.

Ventura is also quick to point out a key difference between their candidacies: Before running for governor, Ventura had been mayor of Brooklyn Park, a Minneapolis suburb, while Trump had no government experience.

If there’s a rematch between President Biden and Trump, Ventura said he would probably vote for Biden.

“Because to me, the Republicans and Trump are fascists,” he said. “They think Jan. 6 was some walk in the park, and I will not forgive them for that day until they make amends.”