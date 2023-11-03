Inclusion is not simply special ed — it benefits all students

Deanna Pan’s recent piece on efforts to make the Boston Public Schools fully inclusive (“BPS reveals new inclusion plan for students with disabilities,” Metro, Oct. 30) fails to articulate that inclusion is not simply a special education delivery system but rather a pedagogy that benefits all students through Universal Design for Learning. Inclusion done well means all learners are provided tools to meet their needs, achieve individual academic mastery, learn that difference is normal, and develop the social and emotional skills to live in a diverse and inclusive community.

Pan writes that implementation will be left to school leaders as they see fit, but she did not mention the creation of inclusion planning teams that should include the voices of teachers and families as well as students in higher grades. The IPT process is critically important when inclusion is understood as a way of building learning communities that welcome and value diverse voices and experiences.