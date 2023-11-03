Two critiques of Healey’s transfer tax bid to boost housing

During the 29 years before implementation of New York’s transfer fee in 1989, a total of 1.78 million housing units were permitted, compared with 1.35 million in the 34 years that followed.

The Oct. 30 editorial, “Transfer tax would give communities one more weapon in the housing battle,” rightly emphasizes that the housing crisis desperately needs solutions. The piece noted that New York and New Jersey each have long-established real estate transfer taxes on high-value properties. However, both states saw drops in housing production after those taxes were put in place. Let’s look at the before and after of these policies.

New Jersey averaged 31,600 housing units permitted annually in the 19 years prior to its tax taking effect in 2004. In the 19 years afterward, the state has permitted an average of less than 27,500 units annually.

To fight this housing crisis — and win — we need effective tools that will boost housing production. It’s simple supply and demand. We do not need unsuccessful policies such as the proposed transfer tax.

James E. Rooney

President and CEO

Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce

Boston





Tax won’t help. Cities, towns will go on blocking development.

Re “Transfer tax would give communities one more weapon in the housing battle”: I appreciate Governor Maura Healey’s efforts on housing, but they do not go far enough. The Globe should be pointing that out, not acting as a mere cheerleader.

The reason housing is unaffordable in the Boston area, and has been for decades, is not the lack of a transfer tax on high-end properties. Nor is it a lack of the affordable housing (i.e. income-restricted units) that politicians like to push on developers. Housing is unaffordable because there is not enough of it. Period.

The principal reason that is true is that those same cities and towns you want to empower, so to speak, with this tax to be the “kind of communities they want to be” already have power, and they use it: to stop housing from being built. Leafy suburbs close to Boston want to stay leafy, and they prevent people with the money to live there from being able to buy. So that money goes elsewhere, to drive up prices or gentrify working-class neighborhoods, until you end up where we are now: people spending thousands on high rents in Dorchester and Southie to essentially subsidize the continued leafiness of places like Wellesley.

The housing battle will be won when cities and towns have less power, not more; when their right to use zoning to prevent housing development is stripped away. Then market forces will push the building of the housing we need. No new taxes necessary.

Edward Wayland

Andover