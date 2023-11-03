Stories of Lewiston’s victims should stir us to find resolve

I commend the Globe for its publication on Saturday of very human descriptions of the lives of each of the victims in the horrendous shootings in Lewiston, Maine. It can be easy for some to dismiss the abstract concept of yet another mass shooting, but it’s hard to ignore the flesh and blood reality of real people.

The psychological concept of habituation may explain the dynamic of why humans react less to an event the more we are exposed to it. While habituating provides little comfort in the grieving process, it is adaptive in some sense. It allows survivors and those affected to get up the next day and keep moving forward. Hope springs eternal.